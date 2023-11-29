South Africa League News
SA 20 2024: Paarl Royals name Shane Bond as head coach
Former New Zealand fast bowler Shane Bond has been appointed by Paarl Royals as head coach for the upcoming SA20 competition. He takes over the vacant position left by JP Duminy, w
SA20 2023: Matthew Wade joins Joburg Super Kings for the remainder of the season
The Joburg Super Kings on Tuesday (31 January) announced the signing of veteran Aussie Matthew Wade for the remainder of the 2023 SA20 season.Australia's wicketkeeper batter Matthe
Eoin Morgan believes SA20 will create Domestic heroes
Eoin Morgan is set to reunite with former England team-mates Jos Buttler and Jason Roy as the trio set to play for the Paarl Royals in the inaugural edition of SA20 next year.Forme
SA20 is going to improve the young players says Jacques Kallis
South African legend Jacques Kallis believes the first SA20 will improve the quality and skills of young players coming from the ranks of the country.Watching the youngsters' expre
SA20 League 2023 Schedule, Fixtures announced all you need to know
Cricket South Africa (CSA) released the full fixture list for the 2023 SA20 league on Tuesday 8th November. MI Cape Town meets Paarl Royals in the tournament opener in Cape Town, w
PCB to allow cricketer's participation in CSA20 Challenge
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has allowed its cricketers to register for the upcoming SA20 league to be organized by Cricket South Africa (CSA) in January 2023. Previously, Paki