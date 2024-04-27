Sourav Ganguly News
Not easy for the bowlers: Sourav Ganguly wants balance between bat and ball in IPL
In order to highlight thebowlers' difficulties in the current Indian Premier League (IPL) on flat pitches,former captain of India Sourav Ganguly asked the BCCI to devise a way to c
Rohit and Virat should open at T20 World Cup : Sourav Ganguly
The dilemma of India's top order for T20I Cricket has become a series topic. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should be India's openers in the upcoming T20 World Cup, narrated by the f
Hardik is not to blame for Mumbai's captaincy change: Ganguly
There has been a change in the captaincy of Mumbai Indians in this season of IPL. Hardik Pandya has been given the captaincy in place of long time captain Rohit Sharma. Mumbai have
Mitchell Marsh ruled out of IPL ahead of Mumbai Indians clash, confirms Sourav Ganguly
Delhi Capitals all rounder Mitchell Marsh will miss the high voltage match against Mumbai Indians, Sourav Ganguly has confirmed it.Mitchell MarshDelhi Capitals foreign recruitment,
IPL 2024: Shane Watson Praises Rishabh Pant's Inspiration and Impact on the Cricket World
The Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen nothing less of an incredible comeback for Rishabh Pant. With some outstanding performances for the Delhi Capitals, Pant has made a spectac
BCCI extends contract of Rahul Dravid
Ever since the World Cup, rumorshave been floating in the air that Rahul Dravid will no longer be the headcoach of India. There were reports in the Indian media that he would not r
Ganguly confirms Rishabh Pant's participation in IPL 2024
There is good news for the fans of the Indian cricket team. Star Indian wicketkeeper and batsman Rishabh Pant is all set to make a comeback to competitive cricket.Former Indian nat
Sourav Ganguly hoping for a semi-final between India - Pakistan in Kolkata
Former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly expressed his desire for a match between India and Pakistan in the semi-finals of the ongoing ICC World Cup. Sourav Ganguly highlighted the i
Sourav Ganguly believes Pakistan cannot handle pressure situations
Sourav Ganguly, a former Indian cricketer, voiced his criticism on Pakistan's current performance and stated that the current Pakistan team seems to lack the competitive spirit of
This is not the type of Pakistan team we used to play: Sourav Ganguly
After getting blown out by India inAhmedabad on Saturday (October 14) former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly thinksit will be tough for Pakistan to make a comeback in the ODI World C
Virat Kohli would be key for India at Asia Cup 2023, Sourav Ganguly
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has highlighted the importance of Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma ahead of the Asia Cup and the much-awaited ODI World Cup 2023. Notably, T
Tough for me to name the favourite: Sourav Ganguly on India-Pakistan match
The two giants of Asia, India andPakistan, will face each other in the Asia Cup on September 2. Then on October14, the two teams will meet in the ODI World Cup. There is already a