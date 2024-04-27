
Sourav Ganguly News
thumb

Not easy for the bowlers: Sourav Ganguly wants balance between bat and ball in IPL

In order to highlight thebowlers' difficulties in the current Indian Premier League (IPL) on flat pitches,former captain of India Sourav Ganguly asked the BCCI to devise a way to c

thumb

Rohit and Virat should open at T20 World Cup : Sourav Ganguly

The dilemma of India's top order for T20I Cricket has become a series topic. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should be India's openers in the upcoming T20 World Cup, narrated by the f

thumb

Hardik is not to blame for Mumbai's captaincy change: Ganguly

There has been a change in the captaincy of Mumbai Indians in this season of IPL. Hardik Pandya has been given the captaincy in place of long time captain Rohit Sharma. Mumbai have

thumb

Mitchell Marsh ruled out of IPL ahead of Mumbai Indians clash, confirms Sourav Ganguly

Delhi Capitals all rounder Mitchell Marsh will miss the high voltage match against Mumbai Indians, Sourav Ganguly has confirmed it.Mitchell MarshDelhi Capitals foreign recruitment,

thumb

IPL 2024: Shane Watson Praises Rishabh Pant's Inspiration and Impact on the Cricket World

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen nothing less of an incredible comeback for Rishabh Pant. With some outstanding performances for the Delhi Capitals, Pant has made a spectac

thumb

BCCI extends contract of Rahul Dravid

Ever since the World Cup, rumorshave been floating in the air that Rahul Dravid will no longer be the headcoach of India. There were reports in the Indian media that he would not r

thumb

Ganguly confirms Rishabh Pant's participation in IPL 2024

There is good news for the fans of the Indian cricket team. Star Indian wicketkeeper and batsman Rishabh Pant is all set to make a comeback to competitive cricket.Former Indian nat

thumb

Sourav Ganguly hoping for a semi-final between India - Pakistan in Kolkata

Former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly expressed his desire for a match between India and Pakistan in the semi-finals of the ongoing ICC World Cup. Sourav Ganguly highlighted the i

thumb

Sourav Ganguly believes Pakistan cannot handle pressure situations

Sourav Ganguly, a former Indian cricketer, voiced his criticism on Pakistan's current performance and stated that the current Pakistan team seems to lack the competitive spirit of

thumb

This is not the type of Pakistan team we used to play: Sourav Ganguly

After getting blown out by India inAhmedabad on Saturday (October 14) former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly thinksit will be tough for Pakistan to make a comeback in the ODI World C

thumb

Virat Kohli would be key for India at Asia Cup 2023, Sourav Ganguly

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has highlighted the importance of Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma ahead of the Asia Cup and the much-awaited ODI World Cup 2023. Notably, T

thumb

Tough for me to name the favourite: Sourav Ganguly on India-Pakistan match

The two giants of Asia, India andPakistan, will face each other in the Asia Cup on September 2. Then on October14, the two teams will meet in the ODI World Cup. There is already a

