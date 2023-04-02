
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right
SL vs NZ News
thumb

Asalanka, Theekshena help Sri Lanka clinch the first T20I in a thrilling finish in Auckland

Sri Lanka won the firet T20I in superover against the Kiwis and got the taste of win for the very first time in this tour. The six of the last ball from Sodhi took the game to the

thumb

New Zealand crush the Asian Lions with a complete whitewash

SL was 113-2 when they started the day and was behind of New Zealand for 303 runs.SL lost Mathews earlier on as he scored 2 consuming 44 balls. The fifty maker Kusal Mendis too was

thumb

Kiwis are all over Sri Lanka as they look for a clean sweep

SL had a good start earlier the 3rd day but they couldn’t keep going with the flow. SL skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and Dinesh Chandimal made 80 run stand but the latter was gone by

thumb

Conway fuels New Zealand to a strong start in a rain irrupting day

After winning last ball thriller in Christchurch both New Zealand and SL have come in Wellington for the second and last test of the series. Rain irrupted the entire first session.

thumb

Mathews terrific century keeps SL in the driver's seat

When Sri Lanka started the day, they were in a spot to bother. They lost their nightwatchman Phrabhabat Jaysuriya earlier the day.But the veteran duo - Mathews and Chandimal batte

thumb

Kiwis hit back after Mendis's fantastic knock

Sri Lanka had only one option, you win two matches and get the ticket of WTC final. Nevertheless, it's never easy to win in SENA pitches for any asian team barring India. The fresh

thumb

Sri Lanka announce 17-man squad for New Zealand Tests

Sri Lanka on Friday named a 17-man squad, including two rookie players, for a two-match Test tour of New Zealand after more than four years.Sri Lanka Cricket announced a 17-man squ

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.