SL vs NZ News
Asalanka, Theekshena help Sri Lanka clinch the first T20I in a thrilling finish in Auckland
Sri Lanka won the firet T20I in superover against the Kiwis and got the taste of win for the very first time in this tour. The six of the last ball from Sodhi took the game to the
New Zealand crush the Asian Lions with a complete whitewash
SL was 113-2 when they started the day and was behind of New Zealand for 303 runs.SL lost Mathews earlier on as he scored 2 consuming 44 balls. The fifty maker Kusal Mendis too was
Kiwis are all over Sri Lanka as they look for a clean sweep
SL had a good start earlier the 3rd day but they couldn’t keep going with the flow. SL skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and Dinesh Chandimal made 80 run stand but the latter was gone by
Conway fuels New Zealand to a strong start in a rain irrupting day
After winning last ball thriller in Christchurch both New Zealand and SL have come in Wellington for the second and last test of the series. Rain irrupted the entire first session.
Mathews terrific century keeps SL in the driver's seat
When Sri Lanka started the day, they were in a spot to bother. They lost their nightwatchman Phrabhabat Jaysuriya earlier the day.But the veteran duo - Mathews and Chandimal batte
Kiwis hit back after Mendis's fantastic knock
Sri Lanka had only one option, you win two matches and get the ticket of WTC final. Nevertheless, it's never easy to win in SENA pitches for any asian team barring India. The fresh
Sri Lanka announce 17-man squad for New Zealand Tests
Sri Lanka on Friday named a 17-man squad, including two rookie players, for a two-match Test tour of New Zealand after more than four years.Sri Lanka Cricket announced a 17-man squ