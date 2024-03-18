Sir Vivian Richards News
Shane Watson - the most expensive coach of PSL history
Few days back Aussie legendary all rounder Shane Watson refused Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s offer to become the most expensive Pakistan's head coach ever. But now he's the most
Sir Vivian Richards all praise for Virat Kohli for his heroics in World Cup 2023
West Indies legend Sir Vivian Richards reserved the highest respect for Virat Kohli for his masterful batting performance in the ongoing edition of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023
West Indian legend cricketer Sir Vivian Richards honored with Order of the Caribbean Community
West Indian cricket legend Sri Vivian Richards was a world-class batsman during his playing days. His contribution to the West India national cricket team has never been in doubt.
Kapil Dev to attend Sunil Gavaskar's 50th Anniversary of Test debut
Sunil Gavaskar, who made his Testdebut against the West Indies team at Port of Spain, Trinidad on March 6, 1971could not celebrate its 50th-anniversary last year because of the Cov
Root equals Richards in emphatic England win
Joe Root has starred in his 150th appearance to give England 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in Durham.Root became the sixth man to represent England in 15
Sachin discloses his two cricketing heroes while growing up
Sachin Tendulkar was a legendary cricketer during his playing days. He was known for playing superb shots down the ground, especially his straight drive which mesmerised the audien
Indian players to play in LPL: Few stalwarts confirm to be mentors
Sir Vivian Richards, Brian Lara, Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akthar are the few names to be associated with the Lanka Premier League (LPL) to be held in Sri Lanka.This was revealed by A
Richards-Botham Trophy for England-West Indies Tests
England and the West Indies will compete for the Richards-Botham Trophy in future Test series. The test series trophy has been named after two of the contest’s all-time greats from
The West Indies victory flooded with reactions in Twitter
The West Indies beat England by four wickets in the first match of a three-match Test series in Southampton. Social media is floating in praise of this victory of the visitors. Wit
Rabada names batting great he would love to bowl
Kagiso Rabada is widely regarded as one of the best pacer in modern cricket. He has become an unplayable bowler with his speed with the ball.He has bowled against the best batsmen
Sachin reveals his two unfulfilled wish
Indian great Sachin Tendulkar has achieved so much in his career that one would like to think that he hardly had any regrets in his life. He loved the game and worked rigorously to
Top 10 All Time Greatest Batsmen in History of Cricket
The most exciting part of cricket game is batting. Batting is more popular than bowling in cricket, so does a batsman is more popular than a bowler. Most of the people thinks that