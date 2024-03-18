
  • Sir Vivian Richards
Sir Vivian Richards News
thumb

Shane Watson - the most expensive coach of PSL history

Few days back Aussie legendary all rounder Shane Watson refused Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s offer to become the most expensive Pakistan's head coach ever. But now he's the most

thumb

Sir Vivian Richards all praise for Virat Kohli for his heroics in World Cup 2023

West Indies legend Sir Vivian Richards reserved the highest respect for Virat Kohli for his masterful batting performance in the ongoing edition of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023

thumb

West Indian legend cricketer Sir Vivian Richards honored with Order of the Caribbean Community

West Indian cricket legend Sri Vivian Richards was a world-class batsman during his playing days. His contribution to the West India national cricket team has never been in doubt.

thumb

Kapil Dev to attend Sunil Gavaskar's 50th Anniversary of Test debut

Sunil Gavaskar, who made his Testdebut against the West Indies team at Port of Spain, Trinidad on March 6, 1971could not celebrate its 50th-anniversary last year because of the Cov

thumb

Root equals Richards in emphatic England win

Joe Root has starred in his 150th appearance to give England 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in Durham.Root became the sixth man to represent England in 15

thumb

Sachin discloses his two cricketing heroes while growing up

Sachin Tendulkar was a legendary cricketer during his playing days. He was known for playing superb shots down the ground, especially his straight drive which mesmerised the audien

thumb

Indian players to play in LPL: Few stalwarts confirm to be mentors

Sir Vivian Richards, Brian Lara, Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akthar are the few names to be associated with the Lanka Premier League (LPL) to be held in Sri Lanka.This was revealed by A

thumb

Richards-Botham Trophy for England-West Indies Tests

England and the West Indies will compete for the Richards-Botham Trophy in future Test series. The test series trophy has been named after two of the contest’s all-time greats from

thumb

The West Indies victory flooded with reactions in Twitter

The West Indies beat England by four wickets in the first match of a three-match Test series in Southampton. Social media is floating in praise of this victory of the visitors. Wit

thumb

Rabada names batting great he would love to bowl

Kagiso Rabada is widely regarded as one of the best pacer in modern cricket. He has become an unplayable bowler with his speed with the ball.He has bowled against the best batsmen

thumb

Sachin reveals his two unfulfilled wish

Indian great Sachin Tendulkar has achieved so much in his career that one would like to think that he hardly had any regrets in his life. He loved the game and worked rigorously to

thumb

Top 10 All Time Greatest Batsmen in History of Cricket

The most exciting part of cricket game is batting. Batting is more popular than bowling in cricket, so does a batsman is more popular than a bowler. Most of the people thinks that

