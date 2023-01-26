
Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy News
thumb

Babar Azam wins Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year 2022

Pakistan captain Babar Azam lifted the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year 2022 after being named ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year.The winner of the S

thumb

Stokes will go down as one of the all-time greats: Vaughan

The English all-rounder Ben Stokes, who has just won the ICC Cricketer of the Year Award, is going through the best phase of his career. Former England skipper Michael Vaughan said

