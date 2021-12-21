Sir Donald Bradman News
Buttler repeats Bradman's mistake after 74 years
Jos Buttler’s defiant knock went in vain as England were bowled out for 192 in the final session, chasing a daunting victory target of 468, of the day-night second Ashes Test at th
Top 10 All Time Greatest Batsmen in History of Cricket
The most exciting part of cricket game is batting. Batting is more popular than bowling in cricket, so does a batsman is more popular than a bowler. Most of the people thinks that
Don Bradman colour footage discovered
Sir Donald Bradman is regarded as the best batsman to ever play the game of cricket. However, not many people in the world previously saw him in colour footage. But things are goin
Tamim equals Bradman's biggest record, creates history in white jerseys
Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal is having a great time in the ongoing franchise-based first-class cricket of Bangladesh, Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL). He has brought up his maiden
Ponting reveals the masterplan to get Steve Smith's wicket
Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting on Friday hailed Steve Smith 'genius' in terms of batting consistency. However, he went on to add that Smith can be dismissed only if he is b
Kohli hits 25th Test ton, equalizes Sanga's 63
Virat Kohli has hit his 25th Test career century during India's first innings against Australia on day three of the second Test at Optus Stadium, Perth.[caption id="attachment_1111
'Kohli will break all records except the one', says Steve Waugh
The Indian skipper Virat Kohli has edged passed crucial landmarks in all formats of cricket.Foreseeing the years to come, former Australia skipper Steve Waugh said Kohli might brea
Dhawan joins Bradman, Warner in elite list
Shikhar Dhawan has become only the sixth batsman to score a hundred before lunch on Day 1 of a Test match. The left-hander became the first Indian to do so in the one-off historic
Kohli surpasses Lara in all-time greats with 912 rating points
Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s performance in the final Test against South Africa has propelled him to reach 912 points in the ICC Test batsman ranking. With that he surpassed West I
17-year old Afghan cricketer breaks Bradman's record
A young star from Afghanistan Baheer Shah has broken the record of legendary batsman Sir Don Bradman. Bradman had the record of highest average in First-Class cricket. He finished
Smith becomes only batsman in the history to level Bradman at MCG
The 23rd Test hundred by Australian skipper Steven Smith thrashed England from taking a victory at the Ashes in 2017 as the match ended in a futile draw at the MCG.The Aussie skipp
Dhawan equals Bradman's record
On his Test return, India’s opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan showcased a sparkling knock of 190 runs in the first day of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International S