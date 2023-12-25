
Simon Helmot News
thumb

Yasir Arafat named Pakistan's high-performance coach

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hasmade the role of the coach a musical chair. One coach in this tour and anothercoach in the next tour. A new member has been added to Pakistan's

thumb

Babar wanted Dickwella as captain: Colombo Strikers Coach

Colombo Strikers head coach Simon Helmot said Babar Azam would be a great asset to have as a support mechanism.Babar Azam's role goes beyond just playing cricket for the Colombo St

thumb

Colombo Strikers announce Simon Helmot as head coach for upcoming season of LPL

Colombo Strikers announced their coaching staff for the upcoming Lanka Premier League season, which is scheduled to take place in July-August 2023.The Well-experienced Aussie coach

thumb

Helmot appointed as batting coach for Nidahas Trophy

Ahead of the upcoming Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have made notable changes in the coaching panel of the team as the assistant coach Richard Hal

thumb

Helmot wants some HP cricketers in national team

BCB's High Performance (HP) team returned home from Australia with a hundred percent win record. They beat Northern Territory in all five one-dayers and the sole three-day match.Fo

thumb

Simon Helmot inks new deal with BCB

Australian coach Simon Helmot has inked a fresh three-year deal with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for its intensive programme called the BCB-High Performance (HP).“A long ter

thumb

No signs of Helmot&#039;s arrival

High Performances (HP) Unit's head coach Simon Helmot was supposed to land in Bangladesh after the end of Caribbean Premier League 2016, where he was the head coach of Trinbago Kni

thumb

HP camp to start without Helmot

25 members of young and talented cricketers are in the High Performance (HP) Unit squad. Their camp is set to start from July 17 without their head coach Simon Helmot.Currently, H

thumb

BCB concerned of having HP coach

After the attack at Holey Artisan Restaurant in Dhaka on July 1, the foreign coaches are concerned about their securities. The cocahes of national team will be back. But High Perfo

