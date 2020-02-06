
Siddharth Kaul News
thumb

Watch: Siddharth Kaul dismantles stumps during his hat-trick

Punjab fast bowler Siddharth Kaul has always been a bowler with sheer potential. He is known for the knack of his bowling skills and has often hit the right areas to get the desira

thumb

"I play for wins, not for the limelight really", record-breaker Alzarri Joseph

The young West Indies pacer, Alzarri Joseph made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut historic by recording the best bowling figures in the competition. He broke an eleven-year re

thumb

Bumrah rested for ODIs in Australia and T20Is in New Zealand

India are over the moon taking away the Test series victory from Australia after 71 years. The star of the show in the just completed Australia Test triumph of India Jasprit Bumrah

thumb

Siddarth Kaul pranks with Shakib in aeroplane

In the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Sunrisers Hyderabad had the most amazing start in the tournament with 9 wins in 12 matches.Though last match was not good for SRH.  Amba

