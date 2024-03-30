Shoaib Malik News
Sunil Narine becomes fourth player to play 500 T20s
On Friday in Bengaluru, KolkataKnight Riders (KKR) off-spinner Sunil Narine reached a significant milestoneagainst Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (I
Taijul believes Miraz will be a big cricketer
Mehidy Hasan Miraz is a friend ofdanger in the country's cricket. Miraz plays wherever the team needs -sometimes top order, sometimes opening, sometimes elsewhere. Miraz has repaid
Malik opens up about his sudden departure from BPL
Shoaib Malik's life is not goingwell. After divorcing Sania Mirza, Malik completed his third marriage with SanaJaved. He came to play BPL soon after marriage, controversy arose her
Fortune Barishal owner dismisses rumours regarding Shoaib Malik's contract cancellation
Fortune Barishal has canceled thecontract with Shoaib Malik after opting out of BPL after playing 3 matches.However, this baseless rumor has been dismissed by the Fortune Barishalf
Ahmed Shehzad to replace Shoaib Malik in Fortune Barishal squad
After playing three matches forFortune Barishal, Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik bid farewell to thisyear's BPL. The franchise informed BDCricTime that its compatriot batter Ahm
Shoaib Malik leaves BPL 2024
Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malikbid farewell to the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) before the start of thetournament. This cricketer who went to Dubai on a 'break' from BPL for per
Saniz Mirza congratulates Shoaib Malik on his new marriage
Pakistan veteran cricketer ShoaibMalik has come to play Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). However, Malik announcedhis new marriage before the field game. That too with an Instagram
Shoaib Malik to captain Sialkot in National T20 Cup
Former Pakistan captain and experienced all-rounder Shoaib Malik is making his comeback to domestic cricket and will represent Sialkot region in the National T20 Cup after a long a
Shoaib Malik predicts the winner of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik predicted the winners of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 ahead of Sunday's star-studded final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.Shoaib M
My aim Is to break Chris Gayle’s Record for most runs in T20 cricket, says Shoaib Malik
Shoaib Malik has shown interest in becoming part of Pakistan's squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The former Pakistan captain last played international cricket against Banglades
Shoaib Malik ready to play for Pakistan in ICC T20 2024 World Cup
Former Pakistan cricket team captain and reliable all-rounder Shoaib Malik has made himself available for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Shoaib Malik has stated that he is re
Shoaib Malik thinks Bangladesh's pitches responsible for batting woes in World Cup
Bangladesh has played fourmatches in the World Cup. After winning against Afghanistan, they lost theremaining three. In these three matches, Bangladesh's batting weakness is veryvi