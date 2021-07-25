
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Shiran Fernando News
thumb

Three injured Lankan fast bowlers to miss T20 series

The Sri Lankan team have faced much difficulties ahead of their T20I against India at home.The 28-year-old medium fast bowler Shiran Fernando has sustained a finger injury and is o

thumb

Saifuddin under 24-hour observation

Mohammad Saifuddin, who suffered concussion when he was hit on his helmet during the second ODI against Sri Lanka on Tuesday is kept under observation, according to the BCB (Bangla

thumb

Shiran Fernando advised 'Viral Culture' test for Covid-19 positive results

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) will recommend ‘Viral Culture tests’ for its newest pacer Shiran Fernando, who has returned a second positive COVID-19 test in Bangladesh. The suggestion wi

thumb

Shiran Fernando sent to isolation

Shiran Fernando has only been found positive again and two others- Isuru Udana and the bowling coach Chaminda Vaas- are Covid-19 negative.The pace bowler Fernando, who was positive

thumb

BCB confirms false positive Covid tests, first ODI to take place on time

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in Bangladesh, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) media manager Jalal Yunus confirms that four of five people have tested positive for the disease wh

thumb

Three SL members test COVID positive ahead of first Mirpur ODI

The start of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka series is at risk after three members from the touring group have tested positive. Sri Lanka players Isuru Udana, Shiran Fernando and bowling c

thumb

SLC to send two doctors on Bangladesh tour

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board will send two doctors to Bangladesh.According to the sources in Colombo, the two medical doctors- KAP Kiriella and Danushka Dewapriya will travel

thumb

Sri Lanka enter bio-bubble: players to begin training from Tuesday

Sri Lanka's touring party for the Bangladesh tour has entered into the bio-bubble on Monday.According to the highly placed sources, the players and the support staff joined the tea

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.