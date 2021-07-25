Shiran Fernando News
Three injured Lankan fast bowlers to miss T20 series
The Sri Lankan team have faced much difficulties ahead of their T20I against India at home.The 28-year-old medium fast bowler Shiran Fernando has sustained a finger injury and is o
Saifuddin under 24-hour observation
Mohammad Saifuddin, who suffered concussion when he was hit on his helmet during the second ODI against Sri Lanka on Tuesday is kept under observation, according to the BCB (Bangla
Shiran Fernando advised 'Viral Culture' test for Covid-19 positive results
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) will recommend ‘Viral Culture tests’ for its newest pacer Shiran Fernando, who has returned a second positive COVID-19 test in Bangladesh. The suggestion wi
Shiran Fernando sent to isolation
Shiran Fernando has only been found positive again and two others- Isuru Udana and the bowling coach Chaminda Vaas- are Covid-19 negative.The pace bowler Fernando, who was positive
BCB confirms false positive Covid tests, first ODI to take place on time
Amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in Bangladesh, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) media manager Jalal Yunus confirms that four of five people have tested positive for the disease wh
Three SL members test COVID positive ahead of first Mirpur ODI
The start of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka series is at risk after three members from the touring group have tested positive. Sri Lanka players Isuru Udana, Shiran Fernando and bowling c
SLC to send two doctors on Bangladesh tour
The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board will send two doctors to Bangladesh.According to the sources in Colombo, the two medical doctors- KAP Kiriella and Danushka Dewapriya will travel
Sri Lanka enter bio-bubble: players to begin training from Tuesday
Sri Lanka's touring party for the Bangladesh tour has entered into the bio-bubble on Monday.According to the highly placed sources, the players and the support staff joined the tea