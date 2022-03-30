Shinepukur Cricket Club News
Mosaddek, Afif, Akbar, Raza light up run-fest DPL day
It has been a good day at the office for batters in round six of the 2022 Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL).Abahani Limited vs Shinepukur Cricket Club at ULAB Cricket Gro
Anamul smacks 184 in mammoth 388 total
A run-fest at BKSP as Anamul Haque slammed the fourth-highest score in List A matches held in Bangladesh during the round five of Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) 2022.P
Apu, Hafeez, Soumya get Mohammedan off the mark
Stars perform as Mohammedan and Brothers Union win on the fourth day of the 2022 Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL).Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Sam
Mohammedan start DPL with defeat to Shinepukur
Mohammedan Sporting Club, without most of their star players, have begun their DPL 2022 campaign with a loss to Shinepukur Cricket Club.Shinepukur 250/7 (Sajidul 70, Babu 46*; Soum
Naim's middle-order cameo gives Abahani last-over triumph
Abahani Limited have ended their league stage with a last-over win over Legends of Rupganj in match 65 of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20 at Mirpur. Legends of Rupganj vs Abahani Li
Naim blasts 70 to put Abahani on top
Rain has handed DLS-method wins to Abahani Limited and Khelaghar in the afternoon matches of round 7 of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20.Legends of Rupganj claimed a nine-wicket win
Imran's smashing performance keeps Doleshwar at top
Rain hits in the first batch of fixtures of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Tuesday (June 8) as all of three matches saw curtailed overs.Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club vs Mohammedan S
Disciplined bowling efforts give Shinepukur first win
Shinepukur Cricket Club have beaten the favorites Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club by 10 runs on Friday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. This is Sheikh Jamal’s secon
Prime Bank escape Shinepukur scare in low-scoring thriller
Prime Bank Cricket Club have picked up their second consecutive win in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20, beating Shinepukur Cricket Club in a low-scoring thriller at Mirpur.Needi