Sheikh Zayed Stadium News
Abu Dhabi Cricket rebrand ushers in new Abu Dhabi cricket & sports hub era
A new era of sporting expansionhas begun for sport in the UAE capital with the rebranding of Abu Dhabi Cricketto the Abu Dhabi Cricket &amp; Sports Hub (ADCSH). The revamp hera
Ireland-UAE ODI suspended after COVID-19 cases
Ireland travelled to Abu Dhabi to play four-match ODI series against the United Arab Emirates. The hosts comfortably won the first game by 6 wickets at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Rightl