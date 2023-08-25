
Shehan Jayasuriya News
thumb

Corey Anderson's all-round show gives Morrisville Unity dominating 55-run win

Ace New Zealander Corey Andersonput on a big show for the Morrisville Unity as he top-scored with the bat andpicked 4 wickets, to help his side register a 55-run win against the Ne

thumb

Sreesanth's 4-fer goes in vain as Hafeez guides Texas Chargers to their second win

Mohammed Hafeez picked up impressivefigures of 3/10 as the Texas Chargers defeated the Morrisville Unity by 34 runsin the US Masters T10 League at the Central Broward Regional Park

thumb

Aaron Finch's 63* goes in vain as Morrisville Unity go to the top of table

The Morrisville Unity picked uptheir second win of the US Masters T10 League after defeating CaliforniaKnights by seven wickets at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground

thumb

Shehan Jayasuriya and Lahiru Milantha in top 10 run scorers in MCL

Sri Lanka's batting all-rounderShehan Jayasuriya, who is one among the few migrated players to the USA is atop scorer in the Minor League Cricket (MCL) with 647 runs. The 30-year-o

thumb

One more Sri Lankan cricketer migrates to USA

Sri Lanka's one more cricketerhas migrated to the USA on Tuesday. The28-year-old wicket-keeper batsman Lahiru Milantha, who has played 66 first-classmatches, reached North Carolina

thumb

Aponso and Jayasuriya to play MCL in USA

Sri Lankan spinner Amila Aponso, who left for the USA on Monday will play in the Minor Cricket League (MCL), beginning from August 1 there.Aponso's first engagement in the USA will

thumb

SL spinner Aponso quits Sri Lanka Cricket, migrates to USA

Sri Lankan left-arm orthodox spinner Amila Aponso has decided to quit Sri Lanka Cricket as he is migrating to the United States of America.Sri Lankan left-arm orthodox spinner Amil

thumb

Shehan Jayasuriya quits Sri Lanka Cricket, likely to play for USA

Sri Lankan left-handed batsman and all-rounder Shehan Jayasuriya announced his retirement from Sri Lanka Cricket as he is going to migrate to the United States of America.On Friday

thumb

Watch: Shehan Jayasuriya takes a stunner to remove Rovman Powell

Sri Lanka's Shehan Jayasuriya has put on a Superman-esque effort in the second T20I against the West Indies, as he took a blinder to dismiss Rovman Powell at the Pallekele Internat

thumb

Playing XI almost confirmed as Shehan Jayasuriya replaces Gunathilaka

BIPIN DANISelectors have included Shehan Jayasuriya in the squad of 15 for the first ODI against West Indies. Shehan Jayasuriya has replaced Danushka Gunathilaka who is having back

