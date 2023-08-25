Shehan Jayasuriya News
Corey Anderson's all-round show gives Morrisville Unity dominating 55-run win
Ace New Zealander Corey Andersonput on a big show for the Morrisville Unity as he top-scored with the bat andpicked 4 wickets, to help his side register a 55-run win against the Ne
Sreesanth's 4-fer goes in vain as Hafeez guides Texas Chargers to their second win
Mohammed Hafeez picked up impressivefigures of 3/10 as the Texas Chargers defeated the Morrisville Unity by 34 runsin the US Masters T10 League at the Central Broward Regional Park
Aaron Finch's 63* goes in vain as Morrisville Unity go to the top of table
The Morrisville Unity picked uptheir second win of the US Masters T10 League after defeating CaliforniaKnights by seven wickets at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground
Shehan Jayasuriya and Lahiru Milantha in top 10 run scorers in MCL
Sri Lanka's batting all-rounderShehan Jayasuriya, who is one among the few migrated players to the USA is atop scorer in the Minor League Cricket (MCL) with 647 runs. The 30-year-o
One more Sri Lankan cricketer migrates to USA
Sri Lanka's one more cricketerhas migrated to the USA on Tuesday. The28-year-old wicket-keeper batsman Lahiru Milantha, who has played 66 first-classmatches, reached North Carolina
Aponso and Jayasuriya to play MCL in USA
Sri Lankan spinner Amila Aponso, who left for the USA on Monday will play in the Minor Cricket League (MCL), beginning from August 1 there.Aponso's first engagement in the USA will
SL spinner Aponso quits Sri Lanka Cricket, migrates to USA
Sri Lankan left-arm orthodox spinner Amila Aponso has decided to quit Sri Lanka Cricket as he is migrating to the United States of America.Sri Lankan left-arm orthodox spinner Amil
Shehan Jayasuriya quits Sri Lanka Cricket, likely to play for USA
Sri Lankan left-handed batsman and all-rounder Shehan Jayasuriya announced his retirement from Sri Lanka Cricket as he is going to migrate to the United States of America.On Friday
Watch: Shehan Jayasuriya takes a stunner to remove Rovman Powell
Sri Lanka's Shehan Jayasuriya has put on a Superman-esque effort in the second T20I against the West Indies, as he took a blinder to dismiss Rovman Powell at the Pallekele Internat
Playing XI almost confirmed as Shehan Jayasuriya replaces Gunathilaka
BIPIN DANISelectors have included Shehan Jayasuriya in the squad of 15 for the first ODI against West Indies. Shehan Jayasuriya has replaced Danushka Gunathilaka who is having back