I hope Jonny eats the same thing in the next 5 matches: Shashank after record run-chase
At the Eden Gardens in Kolkata,Jonny Bairstow and Shashank Singh struck a fantastic partnership of 84 runs todefeat KKR. Bairstow got his first IPL hundred of the season, while Sha
Records galore in Kolkata - Punjab match at the Eden Gardens
Punjab Kings have registered a record-breaking run chase against KKR on Friday (26th April) at the Eden Gardens. Punjab Kings etched their name in the history of T20 Cricket with a
Cricket has turned to baseball isn't it: Curran
Sam Curran, the stand in Punjab Kings captain spoke after an amazing victory against Kolkata Knight Riders.Curran said, "Very pleasing. Most importantly the win, cricket has turned
Bairstow, Shashank shine in Punjab Kings' historic chase at the Eden Gardens
Punjab Kings thumped Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets in a high scoring affair on Friday (26th April). Jonny Bairstow's impressive hundred, Shashank Singh's swashbuckling 68 off
"T20 is a little difficult format for bowlers"- Jasprit Bumrah after another match winning performance in IPL
Another Jasprit Bumrah masterclass paved the way for Mumbai Indians as his side beat Punjab Kings in a close contest in Mullanpur on Thursday (19th April). Bumrah picked up two wic
Heart-breaking for the guys to take it close and lose: Curran
Sam Curran, the stand in captain for Punjab Kings spoke after a close defeat against Mumbai Indians. Punjab Kings are in 7th place after 2 wins in 7 games with a net run rate of -0
Shikhar Dhawan lauds Shashank and Ashutosh for another stellar partnership
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 2 runs in the last over thriller on Tuesday (9th April). Nitish Reddy's brilliant 64 off 37 balls carried SRH to 182 runs in the alloted 20
Sunrisers sneak home after another Shashank - Ashutosh fantastic partnership
"Expressing Gratitude: Shashank Singh Thanks Preity Zinta for Unwavering Support and Motivation During IPL Triumphs"
At the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) stunned the Gujarat Titans (GT) to win their second game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 season and mov
"I just see the ball and react to it'' - Shashank Singh after his match winning knock against Gujrat Titans
Shashank Singh played a blinder of a knock on Thursday (4th April) at Ahmedabad against Gujrat Titans to win it for Punjab Kings in a thriller. Shashank SinghWhen Shashank Singh ca
Shashank Singh pulls off a heist for Punjab Kings against Gujrat Titans
Punjab Kings beat Gujrat Titans by 3 wickets on Thursday (4th April) in a nail-biting finish. Shashank Singh's swashbuckling 61* off 29 balls was the highlight behind their victory