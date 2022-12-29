
Sharjeel Khan News
thumb

BPL 2023: Khulna Tigers include Ireland's Balbirnie, Pakistan's Fakhar-Sharjeel

Ahead of the 9th season ofBangladesh Premier League (BPL), Khulna Tigers have done three last-minutesignings to increase their strength more as Ireland’s Andy Balbirnie, Pakistan’s

thumb

Sharjeel Khan's stunning body transformation images goes viral

Sharjeel Khan has stunned the internet with his physique transformation after regularly missing opportunities due to poor fitness since the start of his career.Left-handed batsman

thumb

The Sharjeel Khan Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Sharjeel Khan (born 14 August 1989) is a Pakistani cricketer who plays for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League and for Sindh in the Pakistan domestic tournaments.Sharjee

thumb

Sharjeel Khan returns for South Africa, Zimbabwe tour

Sharjeel Khan returns to the national side after four years. He last played for Pakistan in 2016.Pakistan opener Sharjeel Khan got an instant reward for his tremendous performance

thumb

Karachi win Pakistan's biggest rivalry

Karachi Kings beat Lahore Qalandars by 5 wickets in the final of the fifth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Karachi. So Karachi got their maiden title beating their bigges

thumb

Tamim is not a big match player: Aamer Sohail

Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal has been passing a great time in Pakistan Super League (PSL). His team, Lahore Qalandars have reaches the final and he has contributed with his b

thumb

Rameez Raja suggests Pakistani fixers to open grocery shops

Pakistani cricket has been in full red-hot form around for a few days with the topics to give opportunity to the players to play again in national team who have committed such a cr

thumb

Shoaib Akhtar and Rameez Raja suggest Sharjeel Khan to work on fitness

Sharjeel Khan had made his name in the scandalous list with Pakistan Super League (PSL). The Pakistani opener was banned during a crucial time of his career in a spot-fixing scanda

thumb

Karachi Kings reach Pakistan Super League 2020 semi-final

Some explosive batting display from Sharjeel Khan propelled Karachi Kings to make their semi-final birth in the Pakistan Super League 2020 beating Islamabad United by 4 wickets.[ca

thumb

Wasim accuses three bowlers of ball-tampering

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim on Thursday (February 20) has informed that he had raised the issue of ball-tampering in the pre-tournament meeting with match referee Roshan Mahana

thumb

Formerly banned Sharjeel Khan set to be a part of PSL draft

Pakistan's tainted opening batsman Sharjeel Khan is set to be part of the players draft for the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).Sharjeel, who completed a five-year

thumb

Sharjeel to be considered for selection by end of 2019

Pakistan batsman Sharjeel Khan has been given the allowance to be considered for selection by the end of 2019 after the batsman tendered an unconditional apologySharjeel Khan is se

