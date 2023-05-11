
Sharjah News
thumb

UAE to host West Indies for three ODIs in Sharjah ahead of World Cup qualifier

The series will help the two teams in their preparations for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier to be held in Zimbabwe.The United Arab Emirates and the West Indies will play

thumb

Sharjah Cricket Stadium is renames after Sachin Tendulkar

Sharjah Cricket Stadium has honored Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar on his 50th birthday by naming a grandstand after him. The venue in the United Arab Emirates held a ceremony for

thumb

Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd T20, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Afghanistan and Pakistan will meet in the second T20I of the three-game series on Sunday 26 March at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.After beating a young and inexperienced

thumb

UAE police arrest Afghan fans for violation after match against Pakistan

Afghanistan cricket fans vandalized the stadium, hurled chairs at Pakistani fans and engaged in isolated fistfights outside the stadium grounds after losing to Pakistan in an Asian

thumb

Sharjah groundsman is lucky to have witnessed two players' famous sixes

Mohammad Jamil is one of the veryfew who have witnessed both sixes- Javed Miandad's sixer (against India, 1986,(Austral-Asia Cup) and Wednesday's Naseem Shah's last two (against Af

thumb

Bangladesh think Sharjah pitches could help their spinners

Bangladesh will face Sri Lanka intheir first match of the Super 12 stage tomorrow on October (24) in Sharjah.Ahead of the match, head coach Russell Domingo thinks that the pitch of

thumb

Second leg of IPL 2021 to go ahead with limited number of fans: BCCI

The IPL 2021 was held in India where as many as 29 games were staged before the tournament was postponed for an indefinite time due to a coronavirus pandemic. The cash-rich IPL has

thumb

Abu Dhabi to exclusively host T10 League for next five years

Abu Dhabi Cricket has signed an agreement with the organizers of the T10 League. The shortest form of the game will now be played at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.The 10 over format to

