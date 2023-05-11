Sharjah News
UAE to host West Indies for three ODIs in Sharjah ahead of World Cup qualifier
The series will help the two teams in their preparations for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier to be held in Zimbabwe.The United Arab Emirates and the West Indies will play
Sharjah Cricket Stadium is renames after Sachin Tendulkar
Sharjah Cricket Stadium has honored Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar on his 50th birthday by naming a grandstand after him. The venue in the United Arab Emirates held a ceremony for
Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd T20, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Afghanistan and Pakistan will meet in the second T20I of the three-game series on Sunday 26 March at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.After beating a young and inexperienced
UAE police arrest Afghan fans for violation after match against Pakistan
Afghanistan cricket fans vandalized the stadium, hurled chairs at Pakistani fans and engaged in isolated fistfights outside the stadium grounds after losing to Pakistan in an Asian
Sharjah groundsman is lucky to have witnessed two players' famous sixes
Mohammad Jamil is one of the veryfew who have witnessed both sixes- Javed Miandad's sixer (against India, 1986,(Austral-Asia Cup) and Wednesday's Naseem Shah's last two (against Af
Bangladesh think Sharjah pitches could help their spinners
Bangladesh will face Sri Lanka intheir first match of the Super 12 stage tomorrow on October (24) in Sharjah.Ahead of the match, head coach Russell Domingo thinks that the pitch of
Second leg of IPL 2021 to go ahead with limited number of fans: BCCI
The IPL 2021 was held in India where as many as 29 games were staged before the tournament was postponed for an indefinite time due to a coronavirus pandemic. The cash-rich IPL has
Abu Dhabi to exclusively host T10 League for next five years
Abu Dhabi Cricket has signed an agreement with the organizers of the T10 League. The shortest form of the game will now be played at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.The 10 over format to