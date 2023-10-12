Shardul Thakur News
Aakash Chopra suggests to include Shami in playing XI against Pakistan
Aakash Chopra believes Indiashould have started Mohammed Shami against Afghanistan instead of ShardulThakur in the World Cup 2023 matchup, and he suggests that India do it in their
Live: Afghanistan bat first, Shardul replaces Ashwin for India
Afghanistan have won the toss andelected to bat first against Afghanistan on Wednesday (October 11) in Delhi.Afghanistan have backed the sameteam for the match despite the loss aga
Shakib, Towhid half centuries carry Bangladesh to 265
Bangladesh posted a competitive 265 on the board after alloted 50 overs. Shakib Al Hasan's fantastic 80 and Towhid's gutsy 54 followed by Nasum's quick-fire 44 helped Bangladesh po
Shubman Gill enters top 5 in latest ICC ODI Rankings
Indian cricketers have improvedwell in the latest ICC rankings. Opener Shubman Gill is among the top five battersin the ODI rankings. On the other hand, Kuldeep Yadav has taken the
I think Shardul Thakur has enough capabilities to deliver with the bat: Saba Karim
Former Indian wicketkeeper Saba Karim reckons that Shardul Thakur has all the tools and ingredients to deliver the goods with the bat as well. Shardul Thakur has been one of the im
I cannot do much about it: Shardul Thakur on ODI World Cup spot
India pace bowling all-rounder ShardulThakur is supposed to make the World Cup team in the form he is in. But in theend, there will be nothing to do about the World Cup team's deci
Shardul Thakur gives his honest remark on competing for World Cup spot
Shardul Thakur who is one of the contenders for the upcoming World Cup echoed that he is only focused on delivering the goods for the team's success whenever he gets an opportunity
India demolish West Indies by 200 runs to seal the ODI series
India registered a dominating win over Windies in the 3rd ODI and sealed the series by 2-1. They have beaten Windies by a massive margin of 200 runs on Wednesday (2nd August) in Tr
Australia hold top three positions in ICC Test Batting Rankings following WTC Final
Left-handed middle-order batterTravis Head has advanced significantly in the ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings byscoring a century in the final of the World Test Championship against
Australia extend their lead to 296 after India's fightback with Rahane's 89
Australia still on top after day 3 in World Test Championship final. They're 296 runs ahead of India and have Labuschagne and Green on the crease to start from tomorrow. Earlier th
India have made a mistake: Ponting on India's decision of leaving out Ashwin
Australia's legendary captainRicky Ponting sees India's grave mistake of not playing a second spinner.According to him, India have already stepped into the trap. How it goes fromhe
Watch: Shardul Thakur bowls a clever ball to dismiss David Warner
Shardul Thakur provided a much-needed breakthrough during the ICC WTC 2023 final against Australia by getting rid of David Warner. The bowling all-rounder delivered a short-pitched