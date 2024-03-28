Sharafuddoula Ibne Shahid Saikat News
Sharafuddoulla becomes the first Bangladeshi umpire to be added in ICC elite panel
Bangladesh umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid became the first Bangladeshi to be added in ICC elite panel of umpires. Sharafuddoula Ibne Shahid.In all, Sharafuddoula has been an on-fi
Match Officials announced for ICC ODI World Cup 2023
Kumar Dharmasena and Nitin Menonwill be joined by TV umpire Paul Wilson, fourth umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne ShahidSaikat, and match referee Javagal Srinath for the group stage opening