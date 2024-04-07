
Shane Bond News
thumb

Sandeep Sharma to miss Rajasthan's next match against Gujarat

According to assistant coachShane Bond, the Rajasthan Royals will be without fast bowler Sandeep Sharma forWednesday's encounter against the Gujarat Titans in Jaipur. This follows

thumb

Shane Bond named Paarl Royals head coach

Shane Bond has been appointed asthe head coach of the South African franchise tournament SA20 team PaarlRoyals. Bond will be seen in Paarl's dugout next season. Bond has been repla

thumb

SA 20 2024: Paarl Royals name Shane Bond as head coach

Former New Zealand fast bowler Shane Bond has been appointed by Paarl Royals as head coach for the upcoming SA20 competition. He takes over the vacant position left by JP Duminy, w

thumb

Rajasthan Royals name Shane Bond as assistant and fast-bowling coach

Former New Zealand fast bowlerShane Bond has been hired as an assistant and fast bowling coach for theRajasthan Royals in IPL 2024. He takes over for Lasith Malinga, who moved on t

thumb

Shane Bond parts ways as bowling coach of Mumbai Indians

Former New Zealand speedster Shane Bond will part ways with Mumbai Indians as bowling coach, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise announced on Wednesday, October 18. The forme

thumb

Shane Bond relives old days with Ishan Kishan

Former New Zealand pacer and Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond recalled his old days with Ishan Kishan during a YouTube show. Shane Bond said that he loves Ishan Kishan and c

thumb

Lasith Malinga to return to Mumbai Indians in IPL

Lasith Malinga is returning to MumbaiIndians in the next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, he isnot returning as a cricketer but a pace bowling coach. The former

thumb

Gary Stead to stay as New Zealand head coach for two more years

On Tuesday (July 11), the NewZealand cricket board announced that Gary Stead will remain the national team'shead coach until the middle of 2025.In November of this year, afterthe O

thumb

Shane Bond named as head coach of MI Emirates

Former New Zealand pacer ShaneBond has been appointed as the head coach of the International League T20(ILT20) tournament team MI Emirates. The first season of the tournament will

thumb

The Shane Bond Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Shane Bond is a former New Zealand cricketer known for his fiery, fast bowling. He was born on June 7, 1975 and hails from Christchurch in Canterbury, New Zealand.Shane Edward Bond

thumb

Bond to join New Zealand coaching group again

Former New Zealand pacer ShaneBond has been added to the coaching setup as the 'fourth coach' for theupcoming ICC T20 World Cup in UAE and the three-match T20I series against India

thumb

MI bowling coach Shane Bond gives a warning to DC ahead of the clash

The upcoming match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals is certainly going to be one heck of a contest as both teams will lock horns with each other at MA Chidambaram Stadium

