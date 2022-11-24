
Shamsur Rahman News
thumb

Mominul, Ashraful, Aminul, Rishad went unsold in BPL players' draft

The players' draft of the ninthseason of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is over. The franchises have finalizedtheir own teams. Everyone tried to pull the star cricketers into

thumb

Shamsur welcomes reduction of overseas in BPL

Shamsur Rahman Shuvo is the regular face of domestic cricket. Especially in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Shamsur is one of the few local performers who shine according to

thumb

Mohammedan register third straight loss

Mohammedan Sporting Club have lost their third straight match in the Super League phase of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) against Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club by 7 wickets at Sher-e-Ban

thumb

Akhtar Group takes unique initiative for grassroot level cricketers

Akhtar Group, the owner of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) franchise Chattogram Challengers, has taken a unique initiative to bring cricketers from the grassroots level. The repute

thumb

Mohammedan's expectation rises high after Shakib's inclusion

Mohammedan has included star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan for this year’s Dhaka Premier League (DPL), most prestigious domestic tournament of Bangladesh. Batsman Shamsur Rahman has

thumb

Chattogram pick seventh win, Rajshahi await play-off confirmation

Gazi Group Chattogram have picked their seventh win in Bangabandhu T20 Cup. They have beaten Minister Group Rajshahi by 36 runs in their last league stage match at Mirpur.Rajshahi,

thumb

Chattogram register another win in Bangabandhu T20 Cup

Gazi Group Chattogram have beaten Gemcon Khulna by 3 wickets in the 16th match of Bangabandhu T20 Cup tournament at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Tuesday (Dec

thumb

Shamsur scores hundred on bowlers' day

A balanced battle between bat and bowl was witnessed during the first day between Dhaka Metro and Sylhet Division in the National Cricket League (NCL).Sylhet started off well after

thumb

Watch: Shamsur's 34 runs in 15 balls against Rangpur Riders

In the first qualifier of the sixth season of the Bangladesh Premier League, Comilla Victorians comprehensively defeated Rangpur Riders to confirm the final of the competition as t

thumb

Shamsur and Rony show consistency in the DPL Super League

Mohammedan Sporting Club, Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club and Abahani Limited registered victory in the 1st round of Super League in Walton Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League 2016

thumb

Shamsur not giving up

Shamsur Rahman is out of Bangladesh national cricket team for a long time. The highest run-getter in Dhaka Premier League before the start of Super League stage was left out of pre

thumb

Shamsur to be included in HP squad

Shamsur Rahman, despite being the highest scorer of 2015/16 season in Bangladesh's domestic circuit with 1644 runs, wasn't included in the 30-member Bangladesh preliminary squad fo

