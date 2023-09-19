Shammi Silva News
SLC gives iconic fan 'Uncle Percy' Rs. 5 million for his health
Recognizing Sri Lanka’s long-timelegendary fan Percy Abeysekara’s contribution to motivating the team on thefield, the Sri Lanka Cricket Board has gifted him cash worth Rs. 5 milli
Asian Champions' autographed bats auctioned
Two cricket bats carryingautographs of the recently won Asia Cup Sri Lankan team members were auctionedin Australia. This was revealed by MalikZaveer, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) b
UAE to host Asia Cup 2022
Putting an end to all the dramaand speculation, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced that the AsiaCup will be hosted in the United Arab Emirates. This year's Asia Cup will
LPL scheduled to start from July 31
The third edition of the LankanPremier League (LPL), a franchise-based T20 tournament in Sri Lanka, will starton July 31. Amidst the instability in the country, Sri Lanka Cricket (
Three SL cricketers suspended after bubble breach
Sri Lankan cricketers Kusal Mendis, Danuska Gunathilaka, and Niroshan Dickwella have been suspended on charges of breaching bubble protocols.Sri Lanka led by Kusal Perera are curre
LPL gets green light following President’s clearance
The President of Sri Lanka has cleared the Lanka Premier League (LPL) to be held in Sri Lanka.Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board officials including its president Shammi Silva, LPL Tour
7-day quarantine confirmed for LPL with practice facilities
The President of Sri Lanka has ‘cleared’ the Lanka Premier League (LPL) to be held in Sri Lanka.Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board officials including the president Shammi Silva, the to
PCB expresses its disappointment over the comments of SL Cricket Chief
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has expressed its disappointment over the comment of Sri Lanka Cricket Board President Shammi Silva in regards to security plans during their recent to
I got fed up staying there - SL Cricket Board President on Pakistan tour
Sri Lankan board president Shammi Silva expresses his dissatisfaction about the security system of Pakistan and says that they will reconsider the decision of touring Pakistan agai