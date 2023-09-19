
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right

Trending Now

See All
Shammi Silva News
thumb

SLC gives iconic fan 'Uncle Percy' Rs. 5 million for his health

Recognizing Sri Lanka’s long-timelegendary fan Percy Abeysekara’s contribution to motivating the team on thefield, the Sri Lanka Cricket Board has gifted him cash worth Rs. 5 milli

thumb

Asian Champions' autographed bats auctioned

Two cricket bats carryingautographs of the recently won Asia Cup Sri Lankan team members were auctionedin Australia. This was revealed by MalikZaveer, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) b

thumb

UAE to host Asia Cup 2022

Putting an end to all the dramaand speculation, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced that the AsiaCup will be hosted in the United Arab Emirates. This year's Asia Cup will

thumb

LPL scheduled to start from July 31

The third edition of the LankanPremier League (LPL), a franchise-based T20 tournament in Sri Lanka, will starton July 31. Amidst the instability in the country, Sri Lanka Cricket (

thumb

Three SL cricketers suspended after bubble breach

Sri Lankan cricketers Kusal Mendis, Danuska Gunathilaka, and Niroshan Dickwella have been suspended on charges of breaching bubble protocols.Sri Lanka led by Kusal Perera are curre

thumb

LPL gets green light following President’s clearance

The President of Sri Lanka has cleared the Lanka Premier League (LPL) to be held in Sri Lanka.Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board officials including its president Shammi Silva, LPL Tour

thumb

7-day quarantine confirmed for LPL with practice facilities

The President of Sri Lanka has ‘cleared’ the Lanka Premier League (LPL) to be held in Sri Lanka.Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board officials including the president Shammi Silva, the to

thumb

PCB expresses its disappointment over the comments of SL Cricket Chief

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has expressed its disappointment over the comment of Sri Lanka Cricket Board President Shammi Silva in regards to security plans during their recent to

thumb

I got fed up staying there - SL Cricket Board President on Pakistan tour

Sri Lankan board president Shammi Silva expresses his dissatisfaction about the security system of Pakistan and says that they will reconsider the decision of touring Pakistan agai

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.