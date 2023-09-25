Shamima Sultana News
Shorna Akter's 3 wicket haul and batters sensible batting help Bangladesh Women rank third in Asian Games 2023
Bangladesh Women crushed Pakistan Women by on Monday (25th September). Shorna Akter picked up three wickets and bowlers accompanied her perfectly to bundle Pakistan Women out for a
Bangladesh women avoid whitewash as they win the final T20I by 4 wickets
Bangladesh women have beaten the India women by 6 wickets with 11 balls to spare to avoid the clean sweep on Thursday (13th JuIy) at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka.In
BCB announces women's team for New Zealand tour
Bangladesh women's cricket teamis going to New Zealand to play a bilateral series for the first time. BangladeshCricket Board (BCB) has announced a 17-member squad ahead of this to
Fariha Trisna's hat-trick gives Bangladesh 88-run victory against Malaysia
Bangladesh women's team defeatedthe Malaysia women's team by a huge margin of 88 runs in the ongoing Women'sAsia Cup. With this victory, the Tigers won their second match in thetou
Defending champions Bangladesh get off to a flying start in Women's T20 Asia Cup
A few days ago, Thailand women’s teamgave Bangladesh women’s team a tough test in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier.However, this time they did not have to toil much in the W
Bangladesh women's team register another easy win to reach semi-finals
Bangladesh women’s team have registeredanother win in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier on Wednesday (September21) in Abu Dhabi and ended the group stage with hundred percent
Bangladesh women's team start qualifier with 14-run win
Bangladesh women’s team have gotoff to a good start by defeating Ireland women’s team in their first match ofthe ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier. Bangladesh won by 14 runs with
NZ make light work of Bangladesh's total in curtailed match
Hosts New Zealand have bagged their first win of the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup beating Bangladesh with ease in rain-affected match at University Oval, Dunedin.Having lost
Salma's Bangladesh Blue win gold in Bangabandhu Games
Bangladesh Blue have claimed gold in the ninth Bangabandhu Games held at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.Three teams: Bangladesh Red, Bangladesh Blue and Bangladesh Green comp
Bangladesh Women's team reach final of quadrangular series in India
Bangladesh Women’s Cricket Team have reached the final of Twenty20 Quadrangular Series in India. They have confirmed the final beating Thailand in the last ball by two wickets in
Bangladesh women log on second successive win
High flying Bangladesh women team successful maintained their winning ways. In the second match of the ICC T20I World Cup Qualifying round, the Tigress beat hosts Netherlands by 7