Shakib Khan News
thumb

Shakib gives credit to Afridi; Nasir blames poor start

Defending champions Dhaka Dynamites have taken a sweet revenge with Sylhet Sixers after they lost their first match with them. The way Sylhet dominated at their home, Dhaka didn't

thumb

Cricket in Bangla cinema &#039;Purnodoirgho Prem Kahini-2&#039;

Many scenes are seen in cinemas. This time a cinema has been made mainly about cricket. Shafiuddin Safi made a cinema named Purnodoirgho Prem Kahini-2. In the cinema, Bangladesh be

thumb

BCB to determine the future of Shakib-starrer PDPK-2

Jannatul Naym PiealFor the first time ever in the history of Bangladesh Cinema, a movie surrounding the story of a national cricketer is going to be displayed on the silver screen.

