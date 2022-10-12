Shaiman Anwar News
Emirates-based former Indian cricketer gets 14-year ban for match-fixing
Mehar Chhayakar, an Indiancricketer formerly based in the United Arab Emirates, has been banned from allcricket for 14 years on Wednesday by the International Cricket Council (ICC)
ICC bans Naveed, Anwar from all forms of cricket
Two UAE players Mohammad Naveed and Shaiman Anwar Butt have been banned for 8 years by the International Cricket Council (ICC).UAE cricket faces another dark day in their cricket h
Three UAE players suspended from cricket for corruption
International Cricket Council (ICC) has charged three UAE players and a participant in cricket from Ajman for 13 counts of breaching cricket's anti-corruption rules and the players
Winnipeg Hawks claim Global T20 Canada 2019 title in Super Over thriller
The second edition final of the Global T20 League turned out to be moment's thriller that saw Winnipeg Hawks eclipsing reigning champions Vancouver Knights to clinch the title at t
Shaiman Anwar scores UAE's first T20I century
Shaiman Anwar has become the first ever player from United Arab Emirates to score a century in T20 Internationals. Overall, he is the fourth batsman from associate nations to reach