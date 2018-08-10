
Shahzaib Hasan News
thumb

Shahzaib Hasan's ban increase one to four years

Reports from Lahore revealed on Friday stated that an independent adjudicator named Justice (retd) Hamid Hasan increased the ban on cricketer Shahzaib Hasan to four years in connec

thumb

Sharjeel's appeal against ban overruled

An appeal by rising Pakistan cricket star Sharjeel Khan against a five year ban over spot fixing has been rejected this week.Justice Faqir Khokhar, the one man adjudicator, upheld

thumb

Irfan, Shahzaib called up in PSL corruption case

Fast bowler Mohammad Irfan and Shahzaib Hasan, the 27-year-old opener, have been summoned by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in relation to their investigation into alleged corrup

