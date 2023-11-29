
Shahrukh Khan News
thumb

I can definitely see a war between CSK and Gujarat for Shahrukh Khan: Ashwin

In the forthcoming IPL 2024auction, Ravichandran Ashwin predicts that Shahrukh Khan, who has been releasedby Punjab Kings, will get a huge sum of money.As a result of the playerret

thumb

Aakash Chopra questions PBKS for releasing Shahrukh Khan ahead of IPL 2024 auction

Cricket analyst Aakash Chopra has questioned the Punjab Kings franchise for releasing Shahrukh Khan ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. The Mohali-based franchise are yet to win a title

thumb

Rajasthan win a thriller against Punjab to keep their hope alive for the playoff race

Rajasthan Royals won by 4 wickets against Punjab Kings in Indian Premier League 2023 on Friday (19 May) in Dharmasala. Winning the toss RR opted to field first. Being put into bat

thumb

Gill stars as Gujarat hold nerve in tense finish against Punjab

Gujarat Titans have defeatedPunjab Kings comfortably by 6 wickets on Thursday (April 13) in Mohali. Withthe win, Gujarat won three among four matches while Punjab won two and lostt

thumb

Shahrukh will be the most expensive uncapped Indian at the auction: Chopra

The BCCI wants to host the 15th edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League in the last week of March. As far as the venues are concerned, the Indian cricket body had earlier ex

thumb

He reminds us of a young Pollard: Sehwag praises Indian youngster

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has praised IPL franchise Punjab Kings’ new buy Shahrukh Khan much and compared him to West Indies’ hard-hitting all-rounder Kieron Pollard. He

thumb

They should send Jalaj Saxena, Shami or Shahrukh to open: Nehra slams KL Rahul

Former India pacer Ashish Nehra has slammed Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain KL Rahul after their 6-wicket loss against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday despite posting a huge 196-run targ

thumb

Dhoni discloses why he ignored Chahar's DRS request against Shahrukh Khan

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni, while speaking to the broadcaster at the post-match presentation had opened up why he turned down Deepak Chahar's DRS suggestion during their

thumb

He reminds me a bit of Pollard actually: Kumble praises Punjab's new buy

India bowling legend Anil Kumble has praised IPL franchise Punjab Kings’ new buy Shahrukh Khan much and compared him to West Indies’ hard-hitting all-rounder Kieron Pollard.Punjab’

thumb

Preity Zinta takes Shahrukh, Azharuddeen and Sachin in Bangalore

Indian Premier League (IPL) is always full of dazzling performances. There are surprises in the auction too. This year’s auction isn’t different too. Especially because of the name

thumb

Video: Tamil Nadu players celebrate Shahrukh Khan's IPL contract

Indian right-handed batsman Dinesh Karthik posted a video of Tamil Nadu players celebrating the maiden IPL contract of their teammate Shahrukh Khan.The hammering process for this y

thumb

KKR owner praises Rahul Tripathi with his iconic dialogue

Rahul Tripathi played a splendid innings of 81 off just 51 balls against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) which proved to be a match-winning knock in the end.Batting at number 8, chances

