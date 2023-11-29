Shahrukh Khan News
I can definitely see a war between CSK and Gujarat for Shahrukh Khan: Ashwin
In the forthcoming IPL 2024auction, Ravichandran Ashwin predicts that Shahrukh Khan, who has been releasedby Punjab Kings, will get a huge sum of money.As a result of the playerret
Aakash Chopra questions PBKS for releasing Shahrukh Khan ahead of IPL 2024 auction
Cricket analyst Aakash Chopra has questioned the Punjab Kings franchise for releasing Shahrukh Khan ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. The Mohali-based franchise are yet to win a title
Rajasthan win a thriller against Punjab to keep their hope alive for the playoff race
Rajasthan Royals won by 4 wickets against Punjab Kings in Indian Premier League 2023 on Friday (19 May) in Dharmasala. Winning the toss RR opted to field first. Being put into bat
Gill stars as Gujarat hold nerve in tense finish against Punjab
Gujarat Titans have defeatedPunjab Kings comfortably by 6 wickets on Thursday (April 13) in Mohali. Withthe win, Gujarat won three among four matches while Punjab won two and lostt
Shahrukh will be the most expensive uncapped Indian at the auction: Chopra
The BCCI wants to host the 15th edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League in the last week of March. As far as the venues are concerned, the Indian cricket body had earlier ex
He reminds us of a young Pollard: Sehwag praises Indian youngster
Former India opener Virender Sehwag has praised IPL franchise Punjab Kings’ new buy Shahrukh Khan much and compared him to West Indies’ hard-hitting all-rounder Kieron Pollard. He
They should send Jalaj Saxena, Shami or Shahrukh to open: Nehra slams KL Rahul
Former India pacer Ashish Nehra has slammed Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain KL Rahul after their 6-wicket loss against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday despite posting a huge 196-run targ
Dhoni discloses why he ignored Chahar's DRS request against Shahrukh Khan
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni, while speaking to the broadcaster at the post-match presentation had opened up why he turned down Deepak Chahar's DRS suggestion during their
He reminds me a bit of Pollard actually: Kumble praises Punjab's new buy
India bowling legend Anil Kumble has praised IPL franchise Punjab Kings’ new buy Shahrukh Khan much and compared him to West Indies’ hard-hitting all-rounder Kieron Pollard.Punjab’
Preity Zinta takes Shahrukh, Azharuddeen and Sachin in Bangalore
Indian Premier League (IPL) is always full of dazzling performances. There are surprises in the auction too. This year’s auction isn’t different too. Especially because of the name
Video: Tamil Nadu players celebrate Shahrukh Khan's IPL contract
Indian right-handed batsman Dinesh Karthik posted a video of Tamil Nadu players celebrating the maiden IPL contract of their teammate Shahrukh Khan.The hammering process for this y
KKR owner praises Rahul Tripathi with his iconic dialogue
Rahul Tripathi played a splendid innings of 81 off just 51 balls against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) which proved to be a match-winning knock in the end.Batting at number 8, chances