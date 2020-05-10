
Shafiqullah Shafaq News
Afghanistan wicket-keeper Shafiqullah Shafiq banned for 6 years

Afghanistan's wicket-keeper batsman Shafiqullah Shafiq has been charged with major corruption. He has been banned from all forms of cricket for six years for misconduct in two fran

Afghan batsman Shafiqullah scores a double century in a T20 match

Afghanistan's wicket keeper-batsman, Shafiqullah Shafaq has smashed a double century in a local T20 tournament held in Afghanistan, named Paragon Nangarhar Champion Trophy. He scor

