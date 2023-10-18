Semi finalists News
Aakash Chopra revised his semi-finalists for 2023 World Cup
Former Indian cricketer and renowned commentator Aakash Chopra excluded Pakistan from his revised ICC World Cup 2023 semi-finalists prediction.Former Indian cricketer and noted com
Imad Wasim revises ICC World Cup 2023 semi-finalists prediction
Pakistan cricketer Imad Wasim has adjusted his predictions for the semi-finalists of the ongoing 2023 World Cup in India.Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim on Sunday revised his predi
Anil Kumble predicts four semifinalists for the ODI World Cup 2023
Anil Kumble predicts four semi-finalists for the ODI World Cup 2023. The ICC Cricket World Cup has begun with a match between defending champions England and New Zealand at the Nar
Sachin Tendulkar picks semi-finalists for ICC ODI World Cup 2023
Legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar believes that Team India can repeat the historic 2011 World Cup-winning performance on home soil in 2023. The Men In Blue will face the fi
Sanjay Manjrekar picks his semi-finalists for ICC World Cup 2023
Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has picked his four semi-finalist teams for the upcoming 50-overs edition of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 to be held in India.The cricket wor
Yuvraj Singh predicts ODI World Cup 2023 semi-finalists
Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh recently predicted the semi-finalists of the much-awaited ICC World Cup, scheduled to begin on October 5. Yuvraj Singh stressed that all-round
Moin Khan predicts his semi-finalists for the ICC World Cup 2023
Former Pakistan national cricket team wicketkeeper and batsman Moin Khan has selected his four semi-finalists for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 to be hosted in India.As cric
Hashim Amla reveals his semi-finalists for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023
Former South African cricketer Hashim Amla has revealed his top four teams for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup in India.Hashim Amla, a cricket legend, has created excitement aro
Virender Sehwag reveals his semi-finalists for World Cup 2023
Former Indian opening batsman Virender Sehwag has announced his top four teams for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup later this year in October in India.As cricket enthusiasts pre