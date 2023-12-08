
Semi Final 2 News
thumb

World Cup 2023 final and Semi Final Pitches gets Poor Ratings From ICC

The curtain has fallen on the 2023 World Cup and the International Cricket Council (ICC) has now assessed the five Indian grounds that hosted Team India matches during the tourname

thumb

Mark Wood undergoes a fitness test ahead of India clash

England cricket team have suffered an injury scare ahead of the semi-finals of the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup as Star Express pacer Mark Wood has complained of "general stiffness

thumb

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Legends, Semi Final 2, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

In the second semi-final of the 2022 Road Safety T20 World Series, the Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) will take on the South Africa Legends (SA-L) in Raipur on Thursday 29 September. Ahe

