A Legacy of Near Misses; Proteas' Misfortune Continues
In the records of cricketing history, South Africa's quest for ICC ODI World Cup glory has been marked by both triumphs and heartaches. The latest chapter in this nar
Match Officials announces for ODI World Cup 2023 semifinals
Rod Tucker will feature in his 100th ODI in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final between India and New Zealand.The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the
Pakistan Shaheens qualifies for Final of Emerging Asia Cup 2023
Pakistan A reached to the final of the ongoing ACC Emerging Asia Cup after the Green Shirts defeated Sri Lanka A by 60 runs in Friday's semifinals.In a thrilling encounter at the P
New Zealand will not underestimate Pakistan, says Tim Southee
Bowler Tim Southee said New Zealand will not underestimate Pakistan in the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup despite the South Asian side's struggles to advance through the gro
Hopefully Sri Lanka can do the job for us Maxwell on semi's qualifying scenario
After Australia failed to stop Afghanistan with the required number of points to qualify for the semi-finals despite beating the Afghans by 4 runs, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was ho
Thailand qualify for Women's Asia Cup 2022 semi-finals
Thailand has made it to the semi-finals of the 2022 Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Women's Asia Cup under somewhat fortuitous circumstances.Thailand have confirmed their place in the