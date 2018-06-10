Scotland vs England 2018 News
Scotland beat England in run-fest thriller
Scotland have defended their highest total 371 by 6 runs against England in the one-off ODI clash at Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh. This is Scotland's first win over No.1 ODI side
Injuries sideline Stokes, Woakes
England have been hit with the news of injuries of all-rounders Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes. Both will miss Scotland ODI while Stokes will miss first part of Australia series at ho
England name squads for Scotland, Australia matches
England have named squads for one-off ODI against Scotland (13 members) and five-match series against Australia (14 members) next month. Injured captain Eoin Morgan has been named