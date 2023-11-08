Schedule News
ACC Announces Schedule for U-19 Asia Cup
The ACC has announced the schedules for the upcoming 2023 ACC Men's U-19 Asia Cup, to be hosted in the United Arab Emirates from December 8-17.The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has a
Rawalpindi hosts two ODIs while PCB announces revised NZ Series schedule
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed Rawalpindi received an additional ODI match against New Zealand.The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) today confirmed that Rawalpindi will hos
Revised schedule announced for New Zealand's tour of Pakistan
The Pakistan Cricket Board and New Zealand Cricket have unanimously agreed to streamline the New Zealand men's cricket team's tour of Pakistan for five ODIs and five T20Is.The Paki
Upcoming Pakistan-New Zealand series schedule changed
Pakistan Cricket Board and New Zealand Cricket have agreed to bring the New Zealand men's team's tour forward by a day.The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced the rev
India Tour of Bangladesh: Schedule, Squad, Fixtures all you need to know
After the T20 World Cup, Team India will again be on the road for back-to-back bilateral series against New Zealand and Bangladesh. India take on the Kiwis in a three-game T20I ser
Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Season 6 Schedule, Squads, Fixtures announced
The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 is scheduled to start this month. The tournament begins on November 23 with the first match. The opening game is between the New York Strikers and the
SA20 League 2023 Schedule, Fixtures announced all you need to know
Cricket South Africa (CSA) released the full fixture list for the 2023 SA20 league on Tuesday 8th November. MI Cape Town meets Paarl Royals in the tournament opener in Cape Town, w
PCB unveil dates and venues of Pakistan Super League Season 8
The HBL Pakistan Super League Board of Directors met today at the National High Performance Center in Lahore. All six HBL PSL franchises were represented along with PCB officials w
6IXTY 2022: Rules, Fixtures, Full Squads, everything you need to know
Here's everything you need to know, from the new rules to live streaming details for the upcoming Men's 6IXTY 2022 tournament, which starts August 25th.The cricket world is in for
Team India's 2023-27 FTP schedule
Australia, England and India all play five-game Test series as part of the third and fourth editions of the WTC, which also includes 19 two-game series.The International Cricket Co
Bangladesh Asia Cup 2022 Schedule and fixtures
Bangladesh will be placed in Group B alongside Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in the forthcoming 2022 Asian Cup.Bangladesh will be placed in Group B alongside Sri Lanka and Afghanistan
KPL 2: Complete Schedule Announced for KPL, all about you need to know
Preparations for the second edition of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) are in full swing as the seven franchises prepare to compete for the coveted trophy.Kashmir Premier League 2