Sarfraz Ahmed News
Pakistan retain Sarfraz Ahmed as captain
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have decided to keep Sarfraz Ahmed as the captain in both ODIs and T20Is for the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka.Despite a disappointing World C
Shoaib Akhtar attacks Sarfaraz Ahmed
Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar launched a scathing attack on Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed for his inability to lead the team from the front. According to Rawalpindi e
We will try to score 500-600 runs: Sarfraz
Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed wants to make a miracle happen against Bangladesh in their last game to qualify in the semi-final of the World Cup. [বাংলায় পড়ুন: ৫০০-৬০০ রান করতে চে
Watch: Sarfraz Ahmed loses sight of the ball in air
Pakistan captain and wicket keeper Sarfraz Ahmed missed another easy chance of a catch as he missed the sight of the ball when it was in the air during the game against Afghanistan
'Sarfraz has the ability to win the World Cup'
The win against New Zealand in Birmingham have changed the story line for Sarfraz Ahmed drastically. Now the country’s Test batsman Azhar Ali believes that the present Pakistan ski
Pak coach Mickey Arthur wanted to commit suicide after India loss!
For the seventh time in the history of World Cup, Pakistan were defeated by India; and the 89-run loss in Manchester on June 16 was the biggest of margins ever.After more than a we
Pakistani lawyer files case on Sarfraz Ahmed
Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed is in more trouble now as a Pakistani lawyer filed a suit on him to arrest him soon after he returns home from England for ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
Sarfraz breaks his silence on fan's abuse
Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed plead the fans to stop personal attacks and stay by their side after the disastrous defeat against India.The tournament has not been going too well f
Watch: Man apologizes for abusing Sarfraz in public after huge backlashed
An outrageous fan who humiliated Pakistani captain Sarfraz Ahmed in public while the country's skipper was with his baby boy, has issued apology after being severely criticized fro
Get ready to face public wrath back home: Sarfaraz Ahmed
In the subsequent phase of their thumping defeat against India in Manchester on Sunday, Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed warned his teammates to get ready to face public wrath back h
I won't be going back home alone, says Sarfraz
Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed is furious over the issues going around his team in the recent times ans he warned his team mates that he won't go home alone following these issues.
CWC 2019: Angry Akhtar hits out at Sarfaraz Ahmed
Everything went right for Virat Kohli and everything went quite the opposite for Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed. The latter was running short of ideas while taking on the arch-riva