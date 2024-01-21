Sarfaraz Ahmed News
I can't even think of leaving Pakistan: Sarfaraz
Sarfaraz claimed that the news ofleaving the country was simply false. Rather, he called for carefulconsideration before publishing such news.Sarfraz Ahmed is leaving Pakistan- the
Rizwan replaces Sarfaraz in Pakistan squad for second Test against Australia
In preparation for their BoxingDay Test match, Pakistan have decided to not use its experienced wicketkeeper,Sarfaraz Ahmed. Mohammad Rizwan will replace him in the squad for the s
Javed Miandad prefers Sarfaraz Ahmed as captain over Shan Masood
Javed Miandad has declared Sarfaraz Ahmed more suitable for the role of captain than Shan Masood for the upcoming Test series against Australia.Legendary player and former Test cap
Four potential players announced to replace Babar Azam as captain
After Pakistan's disappointing performance at the 2023 World Cup, Babar Azam's captaincy is coming under increasing scrutiny. Former cricketers advise him to concentrate on batting
Sarfaraz Ahmed backs Pakistan team amid struggles in ODI World Cup 2023
Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has come in support in for the struggling Pakistan team in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023.Former Pakistan cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has
Abrar Ahmed among five Players to get PCB Central Contract
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday (October 20) announced the addition of five more players to its central contract list.After a thorough review, PCB has decided to add fiv
No hate between me and Rizwan, says Sarfaraz Ahmed
Pakistan wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed has reiterated the strong brotherly bond he shares with team-mate Mohammad Rizwan.Pakistan keeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed has denied all rumors
Sarfaraz ruled out of ongoing Test, Rizwan comes in as concussion substitute
For the first time in the historyof Pakistan cricket, Mohammad Rizwan will enter the field as a concussionreplacement cricketer. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) doctor said thatSa
Sarfaraz Ahmed achieves milestone in Test cricket
Pakistan wicketkeeper batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed scored his 3,000 Test runs on Monday, becoming the first Men In Green wicketkeeper to score as many runs in the long format.Sarfaraz Ah
Sarfaraz Ahmed uses inappropriate language in PSL exhibition match
The former Pakistani skipper was also fined by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for using inappropriate language during the 2022 National T20 Cup match against Balochistan.Quetta G
Quetta Gladiators beat Peshawar Zalmi in last over thriller
The Quetta Gladiators defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 3 runs in a Last Over Thriller Exhibition match at Bugti Stadium in Quetta on Sunday.Zalmi's captain Babar Azam had won the draw, o
Tickets are on sale for exhibition match in Quetta
Bugti Stadium in Balochistan is ready for PSL 2023. Before Super League starts, preparations for Super League in Quetta are finished.An exhibition match between the Quetta Gladiato