Sarel Erwee News
Maharaj-Harmer pair and Erwee-Bavuma pair ensure draw for South Africa
Australia had to take 14 wicketson the last day to whitewash South Africa. The visitors succumbed to a followon but the third and final Test of the series ended in a dull draw. How
Australia thrash South Africa, win series after 17 years at home
Australia have secured thethree-match Test series against South Africa with a crushing victory in thesecond Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). They beat the visitors by aninni
Pacers dominate as South Africa take control of Lord's Test
South Africa have taken controlof the first Test on the second day at Lord's. England were all out for 165runs in the first innings. In reply, South Africa scored 289 runs for 7 wi
International cricket sees first Covid subs in SA-Bangladesh Test
For the first time since its introduction, a player has been picked as Covid substitute in an international match. South Africa have had two field two replacements on day four in G