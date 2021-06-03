Saqlain Sajib News
Alauddin's hat-trick hands Brothers Union dominating win
Brothers Union have beaten Legends of Rupganj comfortably by 8 wickets in day’s first of three matches of the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium i
Bangladesh spinner Abdur Razzak makes history in first-class cricket
Abdur Razzak touched the 500-wicket milestone in January last year as the first ever bowler in Bangladesh. This time he has broken his own record to get himself out of the catch.Ra
Shafiul takes fifer at day-1
Pacer Shafiul Islam'sfiery bowling spell helped Team Tamim to restrict Team Mushfiqur to 140 runs in the first day of the three-day practice match at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium
Preliminary squad announced for Australia, SA series
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced 29-member preliminary squad for home series against Australia and a full series tour of South Africa this year. Pacer Al-Amin Hossain a