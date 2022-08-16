
Samiullah Shinwari News
thumb

Afghanistan recall Samiullah Shinwari after two years for Asia Cup

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB)has announced a 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup on Tuesday (August 16).The Asia Cup is scheduled to start from August 27 this month.Mohamma

thumb

The Samiullah Shinwari Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Samiullah Shinwari (born 31 December 1987) is an Afghan cricketer who represents Afghanistan at international level. He is a right-handed batsmanand part-time leg break bowler. In

thumb

Asia Cup 2018: Afghanistan jolts with setback

Ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup 2018, all the teams have already announced their final squad for the tournament. The teams tried to pick their best possible players for this excitin

