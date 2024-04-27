Sam Curran News
Cricket has turned to baseball isn't it: Curran
Sam Curran, the stand in Punjab Kings captain spoke after an amazing victory against Kolkata Knight Riders.Curran said, "Very pleasing. Most importantly the win, cricket has turned
Du Plessis and Sam Curran fined for slow over rate and breaching code of conduct respectively
Royal Challengers Bangaluru captain Faf Du Plessis was fined for maintaining slow over rate. While Punjab Kings' stand-in captain Sam Curran was penalised 50 per cent of his match
"I would not even pick him in my team"- Virender Shewag slams Sam Curran
English star all rounder Sam Curran had another disaster day in IPL as his side PBKS were crashed by Gujrat Titans by 3 wickets on Sunday (21st April) in Mullanpur, Chandigarh. Aft
Anything above 160-165 would have been tough: Curran
Punjab kings captain Sam Curran spoke after the defeat against Gujarat Titans. Gujarat Titans chased down 142 with 3 wickets and 5 deliveries to spare.Curran said,"Yeah. The effort
Heart-breaking for the guys to take it close and lose: Curran
Sam Curran, the stand in captain for Punjab Kings spoke after a close defeat against Mumbai Indians. Punjab Kings are in 7th place after 2 wins in 7 games with a net run rate of -0
Shikhar Dhawan's Heartfelt Message to Son Zoravar During IPL 2024 "You’re Always with Me, My Boy"
Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shikhar Dhawan is still healing from a niggle he had during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday, April
Any time you get to 150, you are in the game: Curran
Punjab Kings captain Sam Curran spoke after a close defeat against table toppers Rajasthan Royals. Punjab posted a total of 147/8 in their quota of 20 overs. The Royals chased with
Curran hits fifty, Livingstone's cracking finish takes PBKS over the line In the last over
Punjab Kings have beaten Delhi Capitals by 4 wickets. Brilliant bowling from Arshdeep Singh and Hershel Patel. And a match turning 67 from Sam Curran and flying finishing from Liam
Curran, Buttler star in England's series levelling win over West Indies
England crashed West Indies by 6 wickets and levelled the series by 1-1. Sam Curran and Livingstone's brilliant 3 fers helped them bundle West Indies out for 202 runs. Which Engl
Sam Curran bats with wearing sunglasses in 1st ODI against West Indies
During England's first ODI against the West Indies, England all-rounder Sam Curran was spotted batting wearing sunglasses, a rare sight in cricket.Sam Curran was in the headlines f
