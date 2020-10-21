
Salman khan News
thumb

Bollywood actor Salman Khan's family buy LPL franchise

Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his family have bought the Kandy franchise which will take part in the upcoming Lankan Premier League (LPL).Bollywood star Salman Khan's brother Soh

thumb

KXIP responds to Salman Khan's viral tweet

The epic encounter between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians turned out to be a visual treat to the supporters all across the world. From fours to sixes, superb catches to good fi

thumb

Salman Khan showers PM Sheikh Hasina with praise in BPL opening ceremony

The opening ceremony of Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) was held on Sunday at the Mirpur Shere-e-Bangla Stadium.The start of the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (

thumb

Afridi and Salman Khan captured in a single frame in Canada

Shahid Afridi on Monday met famous Bollywood actor Salman Khan at an event in Canada.The former Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi, who is currently in Toronto to play for Edmonto

thumb

Bollywood superstar Arbaaz Khan summoned by police for IPL betting

Acclaimed actor and producer Arbaaz Khan has been summoned by the Thane police on Friday, in suspicion of being connected with Indian Premier League betting scam.Informing Hindusta

