Saleem Malik News
Saleem Malik treated me like a servant: Wasim Akram
Explosive information is comingout one after another about former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram. A few days ago,he gave a detailed explanation of his drug addiction. This time, a big
Some people use my name to seek attention- Wasim replies to Sohail
The debate with words between ex-Pakistani cricketers is not a new story in cricket arena. Many former players in the past have been involved in verbal exchanges after their retire
India will lose intentionally in their remaining matches - former cricketer
Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has made a progression of thrilling allegations about India's World Cup campaign as a pundit on a TV channel while talking about the chances of