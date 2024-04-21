
saim ayub News
thumb

Mark Chapman hero in New Zealand's series levelling match

Nre Zealand have thrashed Pakistan in the third T20I by 7 wickets. Pakistan had contributions from everyone but no one did score 50. There were some handy partnerships here and the

thumb

Khulna Tigers beat Durdanto Dhaka by 10 wickets

Khulna Tigers are running at afast pace in this year's Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). This is their fourthconsecutive win. In the second match of the day, Khulna got a great vict

thumb

Pakistan openers start new year with an unwanted record

The new year 2024 has started.And in this new year, Pakistan's two openers Abdullah Shafique and Saim Ayubhave made an unexpected record. Both of them started the new year by scori

thumb

Shaheen Afridi rested, Imam dropped for third Test against Australia

Pakistan has announced theplaying XI for the third and last Test of the series against Australia in Sydneystarting tomorrow (January 3). To better manage his workload,Pakistan's vi

thumb

Pakistan announce squad for Australia Test series

Chief selector Wahab Riaz has announced an 18-member Pakistan Test squad for the tour to Australia comprising three matches scheduled from December 14, 2023 to January 7, 2024. Thi

thumb

Mohammad Amir names his favorite openers for Pakistan T20Is

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir spoke about his choice of openers for the Pakistan team in the T20 format of the game who can make an impact at the top of the order and set the

thumb

Dwaine Pretorius' four fer dismantles Trinbago as Guyana Amazon Warriors win the CPL 2023

Guyana Amazon Warriors crushed Trinbago Knight Riders by 9 wickets on Monday (25th September) to clinch the CPL 2023 for the very first time in the history at Providence Stadium, G

thumb

Tayyab Tahir's sensational 71 ball 108 helps Pakistan A win the ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023

Pakistan A thumped India A by 128 runs in the final of ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday (23rd July) in Colombo.The platform for the impressive win was set up pretty early

thumb

Saim Ayub and Mohammad Haris signed by Guyana Amazon Warriors for CPL 2023

The Guyana Amazon Warriors has announced that the Pakistani duo of Muhammad Haris and Saim Ayub have joined the squad for this season of the Caribbean Premier League.Pakistan's two

thumb

Mohammad Haris to lead Pakistan squad in ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hasnamed a 15-member squad for the ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023, which will beheld in Sri Lanka from July 14-23. Mohammad Haris will lead the Pakis

thumb

Saim Ayub added in Pakistan Shaheen ODI Squad for Zimbabwe tour

Left-handed first batter Saim Ayub has replaced Sahibzada Farhan in the Pakistan Shaheens squad for the Zimbabwe tour.Pakistan Shaheens top batter Sahibzada Farhan has been ruled o

thumb

Haris Rauf's four wicket haul after Saim Ayub's fabulous 47 helps Pakistan clinch the first T20I

Pakistan thumped the Kiwis by a massive margin of 88 runs in the first T20I and went 1-0 up in the bilateral series.New Zealand owned the powerplayMatt Henry and Adam Milne ran rio

