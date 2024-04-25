Saif Hasan News
Fazle Rabbi ton powers Sheikh Jamal to a thumping win over Shinepukur
Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club beat Shinepukur Cricket Club by 7 wickets on Thursday (25th April). Fazle Rabbi's swashbuckling hundred eclipsed Jishan Alam's onslaught of 98 off 61 ba
Saif Hasan's all round brilliance hands Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club a dominating victory
Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club beat Prime Bank Cricket Club by 73 runs on Saturday (6th April) in the Dhaka Premier League. Saif Hasan was brilliant with both bat and ball for Sheikh
Mahidul Ankon's fifty gives Mohammedan a 5 run thrilling win over Sheikh Jamal
Mohammedan Sporting Club beat Sheikh Jamal by 5 runs in a nail bitter match on Saturday (30th March) in Dhaka Premier League (DPL). Mahidul Islam Ankon's fifty drove them to 200. I
Saif Hasan's gritty fifty before Afif's excellent spell help Bangladesh reach semi-final of Asian Games 2023
Bangladesh won by 2 runs against Malaysia and reached the semi-final of Asian Games 2023. Skipper Saif Hasan's gutsy 50, followed by an excellent 3 fer from Afif Hossain aided Bang
Avishka Fernando's majestic innings outplays Bangladesh A by 48 runs
In the first match of ACC Emerging Asia Cup Bangladesh A locked their horns against Sri Lanka A. Sri Lanka A thumped Bangladesh A by 48 runs on Thursday (13th July) in Colombo.Earl
BCB asks players and staffs to continue their preparations for Sri Lanka tour
Officials of the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) are tight lipped about the forthcoming Test series.However, the Bangladeshi players and the su
Saif Hassan tests COVID positive again
Bangladeshi young opener Saif Hassan has been tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time after he was diagnosed with positive for the virus one week ago. After a seven days i
Zimbabwe are not minnows: Saif Hasan
Bangladesh Test opener Saif Hasan said on Thursday denied to take Zimbabwe as any lesser opponent and said the home team is preparing well for the Test series ahead.Making his debu
Fizz-Jubair get 'A' team call
Leg-spinner Jubair Hossain Likhon who has not got any chance to play a longer version cricket match in the domestic cricket since October 2016, gets Bangladesh 'A' team call for th
Saif to lead Bangladesh in ACC Youth Asia Cup 2017
The ACC Youth Asia Cup 2017 under Asian Cricket Council is all set to kick-off from 10 November with the participation of eight Asian teams. Bangladesh will also take-part in the t
Bangladesh to participate in Hong Kong Sixes 2017
Hong Kong World Sixes tournament 2017, a tournament based of five overs consisting of six players for each team, is all set to start from 28 October at Kowloon Cricket Club in Hong
Young Tigers aim to whitewash Afghanistan
Bangladesh under-19 team will face Afghanistan in a five match one day series arranged for the preparation of ICC Under-19 World Cup. The first four matches are scheduled to take p