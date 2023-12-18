
Sai Sudharsan News
thumb

Irfan Pathan showers praise on Sai Sudharsan for his compelling knock against South Africa

Former Indian bowling all-rounder Irfan Pathan reserved the highest respect for Sai Sudharsan for his mature and compelling knock in the first ODI against South Africa atNew Wander

thumb

Top youngsters in IPL 2023

India are well-known for making newcricketers. A large part of those who don the Indian jersey in internationalcricket, step on the stage of international cricket only after doing

thumb

Jadeja’s clutch performance helps CSK win their 5th title in a last ball thriller in the final

Chennai Super Kings win a last ball thriller against Gujrat Titans to win 4th IPL title. Openers and Jadeja's clutch performance helped them topple Gujrat Titans in Ahmedabad on Tu

thumb

IPL 2023: Rinku hits 5 sixes in last over to register historic win for KKR

After Rashid Khan’s hattrick inthe 17th over of the match, no one would have thought about KolkataKnight Riders’ (KKR) win against Gujarat Titans on Monday (April 9). But something

thumb

IPL 2023: Impact players' impact after five matches

IPL's impact player rule hasreceived quite a response. Although it is getting time to adapt to the rules.Not only the fans, but the captains too are having a hard time understandin

thumb

Kane Williamson ruled out of IPL 2023

Gujarat Titans cricketer KaneWilliamson has been sidelined for the rest of IPL 2023 after sustaining knee injuryin the opening match of the tournament in Ahmedabad, against the Che

