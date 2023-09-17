SAF Vs AUS News
Marco Jansen's all rounder brilliance snatches the series away from Australia
South Africa thumped Australia by 122 runs to take the series [3-2] after being put into 0-2. Aiden Markram's outstanding 93 and some late bursts from Marco Jansen [47 off only 23]
Head injury could force Australia revamp their batting lineup in the world cup
Travis Head's left hand has been fractured and Australia will have to rethink their world cup batting lineup if injury forces Head to be ruled out of the forthcoming world cup. Aus
Adam Zampa now has the joint most expensive bowling figure in ODI
Adam Zampa is now the part of most expensive bowling figure in ODI Cricket. He reached that unwanted feat on Friday (15th September) against South Africa in the fourth ODI where Au
Heinrich Klassen's record breaking 175 crush Australia to square the series by 2-2
South Africa powered to a massive victory of 164 runs on Saturday (16th September). Heinrich Klassen's record breaking 174 and Millers quick-fire 82 helped them post a mammoth 416
Clinical Aussies outperform South Africa to go 2-0 ahead in the series
Australia thumped South Africa by 123 runs on Sunday (10th September) at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein. David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne lit up the Bloemfontein with their swashbuckl
David Warner makes history today as he has the most number of hundreds in international Cricket
The Australian dynamic opener David Warner surpasses the Indian great and the god of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar in scoring hundreds on opening position.Australia vs South Africa 2nd
Super concussion sub Labuschagne defies Bavuma heroic
Australia have beaten South Africa by 3 wickets and 58 balls to spare to go 1-0 up in the 5 match ODI series on Friday (8th September) at Managaung Oval, Bloemfontein. Marnus Labus