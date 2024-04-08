saeed ajmal News
Azhar Mahmood has been appointed as Pakistan's head coach
Another major change in the coaching staff of the Pakistan cricket team. Former country all-rounder Azhar Mahmood has been named as the head coach of the Pakistan cricket team for
Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal appoints as bowling coaches of Pakistan team
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal as the men's team's fast bowling and spin bowling coaches respectively.Former cric
I'd gladly accept three to four more selfish players like Babar in the team: Ajmal
Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam isconstantly outdoing the rest. There are also several allegations against himthat he plays for himself and not for the team. Former Pakistan spinner
The Saeed Ajmal Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Saeed Ajmal was born on October 14, 1977 in Faisalabad. He is a Pakistani cricketer. He is an off-spin right-arm bowler who also successfully uses the Doosra.At national level, he
Ajmal hints Pakistan found new Afridi
Shahid Afridi is one of the most popular Cricketer in the history. When people talk about the then fastest ODI Centurion, his blazing batting display still takes a trip down the me
Shakib becomes joint highest wicket-taker in T20 World Cups
Bangladesh star all-rounderShakib Al Hasan has been conquering new records continuously in internationalcricket. This time he becomes thehighest wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup o
Ajmal recalls the conversation with Tendulkar during a charity match
Cricketers have often produced absolute golden moments on the field. They have indeed entertained supporters all across the world with their style of play. Be it hitting sixes, tak
Sometimes I woke up at night and saw Ajmal bowling me: du Plessis
There have been scenarios where certain batsman has ended up giving his wicket away to the same bowler multiple times in international cricket. This is called ‘bunny’. A bunny refe
Sachin was scared of facing Shoaib, Ajmal: Afridi
Controversy and Shahid Afridi seem to be tied together. He is often seen claiming explosives remarks. Former Pakistan captain has claimed that Sachin Tendulkar was afraid to face f
Gambhir discloses a Pakistani bowler against whom he loved batting the most
The former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has had good, bad and ugly moments while playing against Pakistan during his heydays. From whacking bowlers out of the park to having an
Bell names 3 toughest bowler he has ever faced
Former England legendary batsman Ian Bell has named the toughest bowlers he faced. The former England hero Ian Bell has named Australia duo Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath and Pakist
Saeed Ajmal wants to be Pakistan bowling coach
Former Pakistani off-spinner Saeed Ajmal has said that he will like to play the role of spin-bowling coach for Pakistan. He expressed his desire to be a coach at any time if Pakist