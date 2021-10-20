Sadid Asaduzzaman News
Warne fascinated by Bangladeshi wonder kid
A kid from Barisal, Bangladesh has become viral accross the entire Cricket World with his leg spin. Shane Warne join the likes of Sachin Tendulkar in praising young Asaduzzaman Sad
