SA20 2024 News
thumb

Sunrisers Eastern Cape win SA20 title

Batting first in the final,Sunrisers Eastern Cape made a huge collection of 204 runs. Durban’s SuperGiants could not match this huge target. Durban lost the final match by a hugema

thumb

Kieron Pollard named MI Cape Town captain

MI Cape Town captain Rashid Khan willmiss the next edition of South Africa's franchise tournament SA20. He has been ruledout due to a back injury. Kieron Pollard has been given the

thumb

AB de Villiers named as official Brand Ambassador of SA20 2024

Betway SA20 has announced that South African legend AB de Villiers has become their official brand ambassador for season two.SA20, South Africa's premier T20 cricket league, has si

thumb

SA 20 2024: Paarl Royals name Shane Bond as head coach

Former New Zealand fast bowler Shane Bond has been appointed by Paarl Royals as head coach for the upcoming SA20 competition. He takes over the vacant position left by JP Duminy, w

thumb

SA20 2024 final to be played in Newlands in Cape Town on February 10

The final of the second edition of the SA20 will be played at Newlands in Cape Town on February 10, 2024, the league announced.Picturesque Newlands will be the stage where the SA20

thumb

SA20 2024: List of all squads of all six teams after auction

The second edition of the SA20 League will be held in 2024 and an auction was organized for it in Johannesburg on Wednesday. All six teams were present that day and acquired some v

thumb

Peterson And Malinga join MI Cape Town as Coaching Staff for SA20 2024

Former South African cricketer Robin Peterson has been appointed head of the MI Cape Town franchise ahead of the second edition of SA20. Former Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga

thumb

SA20 2024 to commence on January 10

The schedule for the secondseason of the South African Franchise League SA20 has been finalized. Thetournament will be held on January 10, 2024. The final match will be held onFebr

thumb

ILT20 2024: List of retained and released cricketers

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)and International League T20 (ILT20) will be held at the same time. The ILT20has retained foreign star cricketers before the BPL draft list is made.

thumb

Top English cricketers who signup for SA20 2024

Nine England players have so far confirmed they will spend the northern hemisphere winter in the blazing South African sun for the second season of the SA20 league, which begins in

