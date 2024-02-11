SA20 2024 News
Sunrisers Eastern Cape win SA20 title
Batting first in the final,Sunrisers Eastern Cape made a huge collection of 204 runs. Durban’s SuperGiants could not match this huge target. Durban lost the final match by a hugema
Kieron Pollard named MI Cape Town captain
MI Cape Town captain Rashid Khan willmiss the next edition of South Africa's franchise tournament SA20. He has been ruledout due to a back injury. Kieron Pollard has been given the
AB de Villiers named as official Brand Ambassador of SA20 2024
Betway SA20 has announced that South African legend AB de Villiers has become their official brand ambassador for season two.SA20, South Africa's premier T20 cricket league, has si
SA 20 2024: Paarl Royals name Shane Bond as head coach
Former New Zealand fast bowler Shane Bond has been appointed by Paarl Royals as head coach for the upcoming SA20 competition. He takes over the vacant position left by JP Duminy, w
SA20 2024 final to be played in Newlands in Cape Town on February 10
The final of the second edition of the SA20 will be played at Newlands in Cape Town on February 10, 2024, the league announced.Picturesque Newlands will be the stage where the SA20
SA20 2024: List of all squads of all six teams after auction
The second edition of the SA20 League will be held in 2024 and an auction was organized for it in Johannesburg on Wednesday. All six teams were present that day and acquired some v
Peterson And Malinga join MI Cape Town as Coaching Staff for SA20 2024
Former South African cricketer Robin Peterson has been appointed head of the MI Cape Town franchise ahead of the second edition of SA20. Former Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga
SA20 2024 to commence on January 10
The schedule for the secondseason of the South African Franchise League SA20 has been finalized. Thetournament will be held on January 10, 2024. The final match will be held onFebr
ILT20 2024: List of retained and released cricketers
Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)and International League T20 (ILT20) will be held at the same time. The ILT20has retained foreign star cricketers before the BPL draft list is made.
Top English cricketers who signup for SA20 2024
Nine England players have so far confirmed they will spend the northern hemisphere winter in the blazing South African sun for the second season of the SA20 league, which begins in