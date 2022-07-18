
  • SA Withdraw ODI Series
WI vs IND: Jason Holder back to the West Indies ODI squad against India

Jason Holder is back in the West Indies squad for three one-day internationals against India. Holder, who plays in all formats for the West Indies, has 146 wickets in 127 ODIs and

South Africa withdraw from the ODI series in Australia tour in January 2023

Cricket Australia (CA) has announced a revised international schedule for 2022-23 following Cricket South Africa's (CSA) decision to withdraw from the Dettol ODI Series in January.

