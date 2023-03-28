SA vs WI News
South Africa vs West Indies 3rd T20, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
South Africa meets the West Indies on Tuesday in the 3rd and final T20I of the series. Records fell in the 2nd T20I as South Africa wrote a record-breaking chase to level the serie
South Africa climb the mountain in a record breaking run chase to level the series
South Africa pulled of a heist to chase down the mammoth 259 in a T20I match. South Africa won the second T20I to level the series by 6 wickets and 7 balls to spare. They climbed
South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
After a thrilling win in Game One, the West Indies will look to seal the tie when they take on South Africa in the second T20I of the three-game series at Centurion's SuperSport Pa
South Africa vs West Indies1st T20, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
After a grueling Test and ODI series, South Africa and the West Indies are preparing to face off in a three-game T20 series. The Proteas emerged victorious from the Test series whi
Klassen's blitzkrieg innings helps proteas to level the series with WI
After losing the first match agonisingly South Africa bounced back in the third ODI and levelled the series by 1-1. Their regular captain Temba Bavuma was rested today and Markram
South Africa vs West Indies 3rd ODI, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The third and final ODI between South Africa and the West Indies will be played on Tuesday, March 21 at Potchefstroom's Senwes Park.South Africa and the West Indies play the third
South Africa vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
South Africa (SA) will play West Indies (WI) in South Africa's West Indies Match 2, 3rd ODI Series, 2023 at Buffalo Park, East London on 18th March 2023.After the first game of the
South Africa win the Johannesburg test by a thumping 284 run margin and clean sweep WI
A terrific day for South Africa as they didn't take an entire day to bundle up the WI batting lineup. They started the day having 347 runs lead with their skipper was standing tall
Bavuma's captain's knock snatches the match away from Windies
South Africa stuttered eariler in the day. They were 73 runs ahead of WI, but WI pacers inspiring spell put Proteas in pressure. They lost two wickets in the span of 8 runs which i
South Africa vs West Indies 2nd Test, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
South Africa meets the West Indies at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The second Test of the two-game series begins Wednesday, March 8 at 10:00 am. local time.West Indies vs
South Africa vs West Indies 1st Test, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
South Africa will take on the West Indies at Centurion Park, Centurion. The opening test of the two-match series begins on Tuesday, February 28 at 10:00 a.m. local time.South Afric