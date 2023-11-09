SA vs AFG News
South Africa vs Afghanistan Match 42, ICC World Cup 2023, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
South Africa and Afghanistan will play the 42nd match of the 2023 Cricket World Cup. The Proteas and Afghans currently occupy second and sixth positions in the points table of the
South Africa vs Afghanistan 2nd Warm-up match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
South Africa will face Afghanistan in a World Cup warm-up game in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday afternoon. South Africa defeated Australia 3-2 in their most recent ODI series earlie